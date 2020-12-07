Hot shooting earns Mizzou's Mark Smith SEC weekly honor

After averaging 17 points in wins over Oregon and Wichita State, Missouri senior guard Mark Smith was named the Southeastern Conference player of the week on Monday. The Edwardsville native shot 45.4 percent from 3-point range in the two victories. For the season, Smith ranks sixth in the SEC in both scoring (17.3 points per game) and 3-point shooting (52.9).

On Saturday, Post-Dispatch columnist Ben Frederickson wrote about Smith's comeback from multiple injuries that limited him on the court last season.

The Tigers (3-0) are receiving votes in both The Associated Press poll and the coaches' poll but are outside the top 25 for both. Mizzou hosts Liberty (4-2) on Wednesday before Saturday's Braggin' Rights Game against No. 6 Illinois (3-1) at Mizzou Arena.

SEC awards for Bazelak, Mevis

Eearlier on Monday, Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak was named SEC freshman of the week for the third time this season, while kicker Harrison Mevis was named the league's special teams player of the week.

Bazelak threw for 380 yards in Saturday's comeback win over Arkansas and led the last-minute game-winning drive, turning the heroics over to Mevis, who won the game with his 32-yard field goal as time expired. Mevis, also named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award on Monday, was 5 for 5 kicking field goals in the 50-48 win and has made 16 of 19 attempts for the season. His five field goals Saturday tied the Mizzou single-game record, while his 20 points broke the single-game mark of 18 for a kicker, set by Andrew Baggett against Florida in 2013. Mevis' 16 field goals are tied for fourth nationally.

