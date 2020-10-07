How in 48 hours, Mizzou, LSU moved a football game 700 miles to avoid Hurricane Delta

COLUMBIA, Mo. — As the weather reports developed Sunday afternoon, Missouri athletics department officials started to worry. Tropical Storm Delta was hurtling north through the Caribbean with the Gulf Coast in its crosshairs. Saturday's football game at Louisiana State might be in danger.
By Monday, MU athletics director Jim Sterk was on the phone with his counterpart at LSU, Scott Woodward, and Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey. Sterk and Woodward have worked together for years, dating back to their years as ADs at rival Pac-12 schools Washington State and Washington, respectively.
“At that point it was just watch, wait and see,” MU deputy athletics director Nick Joos said Wednesday.
The tone of their conversations changed Tuesday. Delta had been upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane.
“By Tuesday,” Joos said, “things really, really heated up throughout the day.”
That’s when MU figured it was 99.9 percent certain the game would move to Columbia, Joos said. By then, LSU had contacted Mizzou football director of operations Andy Lutz for help reserving hotel rooms at the Holiday Inn in Columbia. Mizzou held off canceling its rooms in Baton Rouge, its buses and its charter plane until Wednesday morning.
By 9 a.m. Wednesday, the decision was official: Mizzou will host LSU at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
In less than 48 hours, the schools were able to move a game more than 700 miles — a game that was arranged two months ago as part of the SEC’s revised 10-game conference-only schedule.
If COVID-19 has taught college athletics departments anything the last few months it’s how to be agile in times of crisis.
“It was all pretty fast and furious, to say the least,” Joos said.
The schools share the same open date (Nov. 7) along with the SEC's universal open date (Dec. 12), but those weekends were left vacant in case teams need to reschedule games for reasons related to COVID-19. Also, the schools did not seriously consider shifting the game to a neutral site, say Dallas or Houston or St. Louis. Why not? COVID-19.
“I think (COVID) was a key in not going to a neutral site,” Joos said. “I think there's a strong desire to keep the game on an SEC campus because of the testing protocols and everything else, just to make sure that all the protocols that have been enforced through the last two weeks continue.
“And while we both share the same open date later in the year, not knowing you could have a COVID issue at any time ... getting the game played on its original date still leaves you seven games and at least two open dates. You eat up some of your flexibility if you burn it now.”
The game was originally scheduled for an 8 p.m. start in Baton Rouge. Why shift to an 11 a.m. kickoff in Columbia? Mizzou had the same question for the SEC as the discussions unfolded.
“It’s really to hopefully get them back (to Baton Rouge) sooner,” Joos said. “Last week after a noon Eastern start (at Tennessee), we were back by 6 or 6:30 Central. So this gets them home hopefully in the daylight if at all possible, assuming the weather is such that they can make it back. That was the whole driver there. There's also precedent from the two times that conference games have been shifted in this manner.”
There is no official SEC policy when it comes to kickoff times for relocated games. “But it is standard practice to take into consideration the travel of the visiting team when there are extenuating circumstances such as this when the team will be returning to an area potentially impacted by a hurricane,” SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent said in an email Wednesday.
In 2016, the LSU-Florida game was postponed and relocated from Gainesville, Florida, to Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Matthew. The new kickoff time was indeed noon Eastern. In 2015, deadly flooding in Columbia, South Carolina, forced the SEC to move the South Carolina-LSU game to Baton Rouge, but the game maintained its original 2:30 p.m. kickoff time.
“This is going to be an extremely safe place for those players and everybody that's traveling to Colombia from LSU,” Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Wednesday’s SEC conference call. “I’m just so glad and thankful that we were able to move the game up to 11 o'clock, so that those guys can get home safely, that they're going to be able to get back and land hopefully during daylight, so that if there was no electricity or anything like that they would be safe. It wasn't because they were trying to get back and save the extra travel time on there guys.”
Still, that’s a benefit to an earlier kickoff, as LSU coach Ed Orgeron pointed out earlier on the same call.
“I do believe that it would have been very difficult to play an 8 o'clock game and travel back Sunday morning at 4 o'clock (a.m.),” he said. “It takes two days to recover, talking to our trainers. You play an 11 o'clock game and we'll be back in Baton Rouge around 6 or 7 o'clock at night. I think our team and coaches will get more rest. That’s a big advantage for us.”
This week’s venue change means LSU (1-1) will play three straight road games, which is especially rare in the SEC. The Tigers played at Vanderbilt last week and will play at Florida next Saturday. As of Wednesday Orgeron wasn’t sure if LSU would travel to Columbia on Thursday or Friday, but the team will practice Friday at MU’s indoor facility.
When Hurricane Matthew forced the SEC to postpone and relocate a game between LSU and Florida from Gainesville, Florida, to Baton Rouge the decision led to weeks of bitterness and public criticism between the two schools. That wasn’t the case this time around.
“No contention at all,” Joos said. “Everybody was pretty much (in agreement.) ‘Hey, let's try to get the game in if at all possible on this weekend and get it played.’ We were thinking of the COVID environment and that we've still got two dates as safety nets.”
On Tuesday, Mizzou put together a ticket plan for a game that was never part of the home schedule. Mizzou is allowing its season-ticket holders to attend Saturday’s game and starting Friday will sell any unused tickets to the general public. MU will make 1,000 tickets available to students. But because it’s still considered an LSU home game, LSU will receive all ticket revenue from the game after Mizzou covers its game-day expenses, Joos said. LSU will be allotted the standard 500 tickets for visiting fans, though Joos was unsure how many tickets LSU will use on short notice.
As of Wednesday, Mizzou was scrambling to secure all the game-day employees that normally work home games, including the school’s third-party security company, ushers and concessions workers, among others. Mizzou was initially scheduled to play an away game this weekend at Brigham Young, so all the outside stadium workers were not slated to be in Columbia for Saturday.
“It’s a bit of a challenge,” Joos said, “but we will we will rise above it and get it done. ... This is pretty much 2020 in a nutshell.”
