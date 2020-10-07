How in 48 hours, Mizzou, LSU moved a football game 700 miles to avoid Hurricane Delta

The game was originally scheduled for an 8 p.m. start in Baton Rouge. Why shift to an 11 a.m. kickoff in Columbia? Mizzou had the same question for the SEC as the discussions unfolded.

“It’s really to hopefully get them back (to Baton Rouge) sooner,” Joos said. “Last week after a noon Eastern start (at Tennessee), we were back by 6 or 6:30 Central. So this gets them home hopefully in the daylight if at all possible, assuming the weather is such that they can make it back. That was the whole driver there. There's also precedent from the two times that conference games have been shifted in this manner.”

There is no official SEC policy when it comes to kickoff times for relocated games. “But it is standard practice to take into consideration the travel of the visiting team when there are extenuating circumstances such as this when the team will be returning to an area potentially impacted by a hurricane,” SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent said in an email Wednesday.

In 2016, the LSU-Florida game was postponed and relocated from Gainesville, Florida, to Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Matthew. The new kickoff time was indeed noon Eastern. In 2015, deadly flooding in Columbia, South Carolina, forced the SEC to move the South Carolina-LSU game to Baton Rouge, but the game maintained its original 2:30 p.m. kickoff time.