How Isaiah McGuire, Darius Robinson revived high standards along Mizzou's D-line

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Isaiah McGuire’s first exposure to Missouri’s defensive line tradition happened by accident. As a seventh grader, McGuire attended the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day 2014 to cheer for Oklahoma State, his father’s alma mater. The Cowboys happened to be playing Missouri.

“I believe that game was Shane Ray, and I believe Michael Sam,” McGuire said this week, recalling two All-American defensive ends who teamed together to make the bowl’s game-clinching play in the final minute. Sam sacked Cowboys quarterback Clint Chelf and Ray scooped up the fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

“Never knowing I’d be part of that tradition … but I’m here now,” McGuire said. “And thank God for it.”

Nearly a decade later, McGuire can say he’s helped replenish the program’s proud tradition along the front four. The “D-Line Zou” moniker had existed mostly in the past tense the last few years, but with an offseason scheme change, crucial coaching hires and a few transfer portal imports, the line has lived up to its lofty legacy.

More than anything, the veterans have delivered.

McGuire, along with fellow D-line stalwarts Darius Robinson and Trajan Jeffcoat, plus newcomer D.J. Coleman, will be among the 21 seniors Mizzou celebrates before Saturday’s home game against New Mexico State, a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPNU. McGuire and Robinson, both part of former coach Barry Odom’s 2019 recruiting class, look to put the final touches on All-SEC campaigns.

“We've been here for a while, definitely seen the ins and outs and bringing back that standard of 'D-Line Zou', just as a wholem as a group, not necessarily one or two individuals,” McGuire said this week. “But the whole group contributing to the defense has been great for us.”

McGuire has built off last year’s breakthrough season with another strong fall on the edge. He comes into Saturday’s game with 11 tackles for loss, fourth-most in the SEC, and 5.5 sacks, good for seventh in the league. He’s the SEC’s No. 2-rated edge rusher by Pro Football Focus, with a season grade of 82.5. He leads the Tigers with 30 pressures and 18 hurries, both top-10 totals for all SEC defensive players.

“You guys have seen it. He’s the best player on our defense for two years now,” Robinson said. “He’s the best defensive end in the country, just flat out if you just simply watch the tape. I'm just so happy for him. We’ve definitely seen these days coming.”

Robinson hasn’t had the same linear success as his celebrated teammate. Injuries sidelined him for stretches the last two seasons. Like McGuire, he was voted a team captain during preseason camp. But three weeks into the season, McGuire lost his starting job to Oregon transfer Kristian Williams.

“It was humbling,” Robinson said. “I’m going to be honest. I had a lot of emotions. Senior captain, two-year starter. I knew at the end of the day my hard work would show. … I feel like it kind of lit a fire under me.”

Robinson continued to play regular snaps in Mizzou’s loaded D-tackle rotation, but not starting gnawed away at his pride.

“It’s no secret: Eleven guys go out there first,” he said. “You want to be part of those 11 guys that go out there.”

By Mizzou’s sixth game at Florida, Robinson was back in the starting 11, now playing alongside Williams in the trenches with Oklahoma State transfer Jayden Jernigan coming off the bench. The demotion paid off: Robinson has been among the SEC’s most disruptive interior defenders over the last month in new coordinator Blake Baker’s one-gap scheme. He’s posted career-high stats across the board — 22 tackles, 17 pressures, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks — and rates as the SEC’s No. 5 interior lineman with a PFF grade of 78.0.

“The one thing that we do control as coaches is butt on bench,” Baker said. “Bench usually tells brain, ‘Either play and practice better and get your starting job back or you can mope and pout.’ Credit to him. He was obviously frustrated when it first happened. But ever since then he's rolled up his sleeves and gotten better and better and better.”

Just ask Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who felt Robinson’s 295 pounds buried into his chest a couple times last week. With two regular-season games left and possibly a bowl game — the Tigers need to sweep NMSU and Arkansas to secure bowl eligibility — Baker is already lobbying Robinson to use his extra year of eligibility to return in 2023. McGuire has already announced he plans to enter the NFL draft. Robinson said he’s undecided.

“With another season I do think (Robinson) could be a first- or second-round draft pick (in 2024),” Baker said. “I've seen it firsthand, especially in this scheme.”

Robinson and McGuire have played for four different defensive line coaches in their four seasons at Mizzou. It was after last year’s 62-24 loss to Tennessee that Eli Drinkwitz fired D-line coach Jethro Franklin. This offseason he hired two D-line coaches, promoting interim coach Al Davis to manage the tackles and hiring veteran assistant Kevin Peoples to lead the ends. The division of labor has produced a vintage season along the line of scrimmage.

The line calls itself “Trench Mob” and created its own customized T-shirts emblazoned with the nickname. Before a recent game, D-tackle Realus George Jr. delivered one of the shirts to athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois, who wore it for MU’s next game.

The D-line production is back, along with the pride and swagger. Before Saturday’s kickoff, Mizzou will honor the old guard of the line’s new edition.

“I haven't had any sure thoughts if I want to stay or leave,” Robinson said. “I want to focus on these next two weeks. Hopefully a bowl game and just have fun with my teammates. I’m really, really cherishing these days.”