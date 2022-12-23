How Kobe Brown lived up to his role as Mizzou's leading man in Braggin' Rights blowout

If Missouri’s public relations folks hadn’t wrangled Kobe Brown free, he might still be swimming through Mizzou fans at Enterprise Center celebrating the best night of his college career.

Brown had just finished a postgame TV interview with SEC Network analyst Jon Sundvold, one Mizzou legend chatting with the team’s current star, when fans started clamoring for the senior forward for high-fives and selfies.

“KO-BEEE! KO-BEEE! KO-BEEE!”

On this night, he deserved all the fanfare and more.

First-year Tigers coach Dennis Gates’ left his first Braggin Rights’ Game with some hardware — thanks to his Braggin’ Rights veteran.

Two weeks after Brown and the Tigers no-showed in their rivalry game against Kansas, they took the fight out of the Illini on Thursday, crushing No. 16 Illinois 93-71 behind Brown’s career-high 31 points. Mizzou got to take home the gargantuan Braggin' Rights trophy by outscoring Illinois in nearly every area on the floor: in the paint (42-36), behind the 3-point arc (30-21) and in transition (18-13). But Mizzou’s deepest cuts came off turnovers: The Tigers converted Illinois’ 17 giveaways into 33 points.

Brown was at the center of everything that went Mizzou’s way. In his third Braggin’ Rights victory, Brown shot 10 of 15 from the floor, sank 3 of 4 from 3-point range, made all eight of his free throws and took over as Gates’ best playmaker, too, finishing with a career-best eight assists. Oh, and four steals.

“I'm proud of Kobe being able to have a breakout game, which was coming for him,” Gates said. “I just saw a level of focus that he had.”

But it’s fair to say Brown hasn’t always lived up to the size of the stage. Since thrust into the role of Mizzou’s leading man last season, his production has typically disappeared in the biggest games. Coming into Thursday, in five games against rivals Arkansas, Kansas and Illinois over this season and last, Brown averaged just 6.8 points per game while shooting only 28.9% from the floor. In those five games — all losses by an average of 28 points — he totaled far more fouls (11) and turnovers (10) than assists (four). Against Kansas earlier this month, he was mostly invisible: one bucket, four points, three turnovers in 20 minutes.

That Kobe was nowhere near the corner of 14th Street and Clark Avenue on Thursday.

His 31 points were the most ever for a Tigers player in the history of the Mizzou-Illinois series — a rivalry that’s featured the likes of Sundvold, Stipanovich, Chievous, Smith, Peeler, Rush, Denmon and on and on.

He insisted Thursday was no different than any game in his past, but his play said otherwise.

“Man, I approached it like every other game,” Brown said. “I just wanted to come out and win and come out on top as a team. The ball went in for me tonight. So I'm happy for that. But I just want to win, really.”

The winter storm kept some at home Thursday — neither team brought their pep bands or cheerleaders — but there was plenty of life in the announced crowd of 18,452, especially on the Mizzou side once the Tigers seized control. Gates’ team led on the scoreboard for nearly 36 minutes, led by as many as 35 points and went home with its largest margin of victory in any win over the Illini. It was also Mizzou’s most lopsided win over a nationally ranked team since 2011. The 40-minute annihilation just might be enough to vault the Tigers into next week’s national polls. At 11-1, they’re one win away from matching last year’s total.

Just don’t remind their stoic head coach, who couldn’t get some missed free throws and a few unforced turnovers — in a game Mizzou led by 21 points or more throughout the second half.

“We didn't play well. I'm dead serious,” Gates said. “I don't think we played well. And I'll continue to challenge my guys. I want to execute on the things we need to execute for 40 minutes. We did not play well. And I'll continue to say that. We're obviously excited about the direction we're going, but there are small things that you may not see with the naked eye that I see that we did not execute in a great way. And I'm gonna continue to challenge our guys.”

Especially Brown. For months Gates has pushed the senior captain to fight against his easy-going personality to become this team’s vocal leader. It’s a work in progress.

“He's an introverted person, but I expect him to continue to talk more,” Gates said. “I'm not satisfied with his leading. I think he has to give more, and he knows that. And I'll continue to challenge him in different ways from talking to being more assertive. And I thought we saw a fraction a fraction of his assertiveness today.”

On the other end of the floor, Illinois coach Brad Underwood remains flabbergasted by a team talented enough to beat heavyweights UCLA and Texas but so casual with the ball that Mizzou routinely ripped it free from the Illini’s hands. Forward Coleman Hawkins lost his cool time and time again — and the ball, too, committing a game-high six turnovers. Underwood called this the worst defensive team he’s coached — Mizzou shot 59.3% and 50% from deep — but the Illinois offense wasn’t much better, misfiring on all but one of 15 3-pointers in the first half.

Mizzou’s zone defense rattled the Illini early, leading to five missed 3s to open the game. That was just the start. The Tigers soon sank their teeth into Illinois’ ball-handlers and didn’t let go, consistently creating offense with defense during a 15-0 run that grabbed control for good.

While the Tigers built their first-half lead the Illini missed nine straight shots and went almost nine minutes between field goals. But it wasn’t just an off shooting night for Underwood’s team. The Tigers beat the Illini to every loose ball and suffocated every inbounds plays. While the Illini players squabbled with each other and the officials, the Tigers were usually headed the other way for another transition layup. By the end of the half, Mizzou had scored 19 points off Illinois turnovers and all but silenced the orange half of Enterprise.

D’Moi Hodge scored 20 points and was just as relentless on the defensive end, hounding ball-handlers all over the floor for four steals. The Tigers’ defense looked nothing like their reckless disaster against Kansas. Thursday’s approach was simple, Hodge said.

“Guard our yard. Contain the dribble,” he said. “Just keep them in front of us and stay honest. No reaching, no gambling.”

Ahead 51-27 at halftime, the Tigers didn’t let up to open the second half. Brown drilled two straight 3s, drawing a foul on the second for a four-point play and a 30-point lead. The Tigers roared into the first media timeout as burly point guard Nick Honor wrestled the ball loose from a swarm of Illini, setting off another celebration on the Mizzou bench and throughout the crowd — one half, at least.

“They out-toughed us. They out-fought us. They took our ball,” Underwood said. “Kobe was the best player on the floor.”