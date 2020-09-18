How many players does an SEC team need to play a football game? 53 — with some caveats

With a week to go until the Southeastern Conference officially kicks off football season, the league has answered an essential question for trying to play football in a pandemic: How many players does a team need to play a game?

Answer: 53.

With some caveats.

As games across the country are postponed because of COVID-19 infections and required quarantines, the SEC announced Friday its roster minimum thresholds and cancellation policies for the upcoming season.

To play a game during the SEC's revised schedule, a team must have 53 scholarship players available and the following minimum number of scholarship players available at these positions: seven offensive linemen, including one center, one quarterback and four defensive linemen. However, a team will have the option of playing a game with fewer than 53 scholarship players or fewer than the minimum of position players listed above. Otherwise, upon approval by commissioner Greg Sankey, the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest.