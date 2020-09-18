How many players does an SEC team need to play a football game? 53 — with some caveats

With a week to go until the Southeastern Conference officially kicks off football season, the league has answered an essential question for trying to play football in a pandemic: How many players does a team need to play a game?
Answer: 53.
With some caveats.
As games across the country are postponed because of COVID-19 infections and required quarantines, the SEC announced Friday its roster minimum thresholds and cancellation policies for the upcoming season.
To play a game during the SEC's revised schedule, a team must have 53 scholarship players available and the following minimum number of scholarship players available at these positions: seven offensive linemen, including one center, one quarterback and four defensive linemen. However, a team will have the option of playing a game with fewer than 53 scholarship players or fewer than the minimum of position players listed above. Otherwise, upon approval by commissioner Greg Sankey, the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest.
Also, if a team determines there are compelling reasons why it can't play a game regardless of the scholarship and position minimums listed, the team can request the game be rescheduled. If the game can't be rescheduled, for the game to be considered a no contest the team must present data that outlines reasons why the game can't be played, including the number of players not available to play. The final decision to reschedule or declare a no contest is vested only with Sankey, the league announced.
Mizzou is set to kick off its season next Saturday against No. 2 Alabama in a 6 p.m. showdown on ESPN. As of Wednesday, Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz said MU will have at least 12 players held out of the game for COVID-releated reasons, either they have tested positive or must quarantine as close contacts to someone who's tested positive. The team was tested again Wednesday and was scheduled for tests Friday, Sunday and more rounds of test next Wednesday and Friday.
Are the Tigers in danger of slipping below the 53-player threshold? The Tigers are limited to 81 scholarship players this season because of NCAA sanctions. Two players have already opted out this season, defensive tackle Chris Daniels and Maurice Massey.
Drinkwitz has not identified any specific players that have been put in quarantine for COVID reasons, though he's indicated that the offensive line has been hit hardest by injuries and COVID absences in recent weeks. The Tigers have 15 scholarship offensive linemen, though at least two have been recovering from significant injuries, freshman Mitchell Walters and junior Hyrin White.
Mizzou has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: Shawn Robinson, Connor Bazelak and Brady Cook.
As for defensive linemen, the Tigers have 13 on scholarship, though five defensive ends are now listed as outside linebackers on the official roster.
Asked Wednesday if he's concerned about having enough players available for the Alabama game, Drinkwitz said he's "not worried about it" but cautioned that looming test results could further deplete the roster.
“I’m not Miss Cleo,” he said. “I can't forecast the future. I just take the results that come to me. Right now we’ve got 12 guys missing. We’ve got an 111-man roster. Right now we're fine. Not worried about it. But, again get with me (Thursday). We just got tested today. Get with me Friday. We take another test Friday. We take another test Sunday. But I can't forecast the future. Crud, if I could have done that I would have re-invested in the stock market. But I didn't.”
