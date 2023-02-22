COLUMBIA, Mo. — Down a point, Missouri’s Dennis Gates had two words for Nick Honor as he dribbled past him on the sideline Tuesday night.

“Shoot it!”

Yes, the same Nick Honor coming off his first scoreless box score of the season. The same Nick Honor shooting 20% from 3-point range over his last three games.

With more prolific shooters scattered around the court, Gates believed in his point guard to become Mizzou’s latest hero in the clutch.

“Nick Honor may not have been shooting the ball the way I know he has, but I know what has been taking place behind the scenes,” Gates later said. “And he's never stopped putting in the work. I want him to shoot more. I need him to be a little bit more selfish. I yelled, ‘Shoot it!’ And he shot it. I’m glad he listened to me.”

Come Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament field, Mizzou figures to be awfully glad Honor listened Tuesday.

With seconds slipping off the clock in overtime at Mizzou Arena, Honor crossed half court as teammate Noah Carter’s screen cleared Mississippi State’s Dashawn Davis from his path. Looking for a favorable defensive switch from the Bulldogs, Honor took two dribbles to his left and got the matchup he wanted: With 6-foot-10 center Tolu Smith lunging toward him, the fifth-year senior had just enough faith to let it fly.

“I just had to trust my jump shot,” he said.

Trust was rewarded. Ten days earlier it was DeAndre Gholston’s game-winner at Tennessee. This time, Honor had the honor.

With 7 seconds left, Honor’s second 3-pointer in the overtime period put Mizzou ahead for good 66-64, punctuated by a defensive stop then a mob of teammates tackling the burly point guard.

“I’m just so glad he hit it, man,” teammate Tre Gomillion said. “If I could hit it or he could hit it I for sure would tell him to hit it. Because he needed it.”

So did the Tigers. For the season, Honor is shooting a career-best 39.6% from 3-point range, but the shots had not fallen in the second half of the SEC schedule. The 23-year-old Clemson transfer had scored in double figures in just two conference games, but countless hours shooting with assistant coach Charlton Young before and after practices paid off in the most important moments Tuesday.

"I know how much he can shoot, for real," Gomillion said. "I've seen the man go through a (20-minute) workout and probably miss five shots."

Mizzou could have used a few more early Tuesday. It wasn’t the typical high-scoring shooting spree that’s carried the Tigers to most of their 20 victories this season, but after a couple blown chances to secure the win in regulation, Gates' team didn't dare nitpick a much-needed outcome. With 12,014 in the house for the season’s penultimate home game, Mizzou (20-8, 8-7 SEC) snapped a two-game losing streak and secured another quality win for its NCAA Tournament credentials. Winning for just the second time this season without scoring 70 points, the Tigers put one more valuable pelt on the wall, beating a sixth team in the top 50 of the NCAA’s NET rankings. Mississippi State, No. 43 when the game tipped off and squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, fell to 18-10 and 6-9 in SEC play.

“To say the least, I'm pleased with what we did,” Gates said. “And not to focus on just points but to focus on (defensive) stops, focus on whatever it took. I thought we had a gutsy performance, very emotional response to our two-game losing streak.”

While Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M underscored Mizzou’s struggles when Kobe Brown’s supporting cast shrinks in the spotlight, the Tigers’ depth and balance were back on display Tuesday. Brown again led the way with 17 points, but D’Moi Hodge perked up with 16 points. Honor added 10, as did Noah Carter, who moved back to the bench in favor of first-time starter Mohamed Diarra in the frontcourt. Coming off five straight games in single-digit scoring, Carter kept the Tigers alive in overtime with a 3-pointer in the final minute. Gates and his staff have challenged Carter to give the Tigers more than outside shooting, and at times Tuesday he used his size and strength inside to bully the Bulldogs in the paint.

“He's one of the top players in the conference in 2-point field-goal percentage, and I just don't want him to be a one-dimensional player,” Gates said. “I know he has the ability to … score inside-out but also (be) a better rebounder.

The night’s unsung hero was Gomillion, who in his most extended action since returning from a groin injury sparked the Tigers off the bench and finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. He snatched defensive rebounds on the run to ignite MU’s transition game and gave the Tigers another playmaking distributor in the halfcourt.

Gomillion, who followed Gates to Mizzou from Cleveland State, had never missed a college game until four weeks ago when his injury sidelined him for seven games. Last Wednesday, after the Tigers returned from a 33-point spanking at Auburn, Gomillion requested a meeting with Gates in his office and let him know he was ready to rejoin the rotation. Gomillion played three minutes Saturday against Texas A&M, then with Gholston struggling Tuesday — he was scoreless on three shots with three turnovers — Gomillion took over his role and played 28 minutes.

“It was eating me alive not to be out there that Auburn game,” Gomillion said, “because I just felt like that game we lacked some energy or spark. … We talked. It was man to man. No raising our voice. We let each other talk, and I think it worked out tonight because we got the win.”

First, though, some drama. At the end of regulation, with Mizzou up two, MU’s Hodge grabbed a defensive rebound to all but seal the victory as MSU sent Hodge to the free throw line. But he missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity, giving MSU another possession with 16 seconds left. From there, Gates played the percentages and instructed Brown to foul Smith and send the 56% free-throw shooter to the foul line with 8.7 seconds left. It was a calculated risk Gates hoped would pay off with a miss or two and another possession for the Tigers.

“Sometimes you have to play the analytics,” Gates said. “I did not want them to have the last possession. I wanted us to have it.”

They got it — but with the game tied after Smith sank both free throws for a 57-57 score. Taking over after a Bulldogs timeout, Mizzou’s Sean East II had the ball knocked loose along the baseline, setting up one final shot with 2.2 seconds left. Gates drew up a play to get Brown free under the basket, but his point-blank shot rolled off the rim.

Brown was distraught on the sideline, but this time, his supporting cast carried the scoring burden. After shooting just 5 of 21 from 3-point range in regulation, the Tigers were 3 for 3 in OT. First Honor, then Carter, then Honor for the win.

The Tigers improved to 6-0 in games decided by four points or less and 2-0 in overtime.

“Big-time shots for those players for their team,” Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said. “We made some, too, but they made the last one. Time ran out.”