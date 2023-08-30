The wait is over.

Just over 250 days after Missouri football’s 2022 season ended in a Gasparilla Bowl loss to Wake Forest, the Tigers open 2023 by hosting South Dakota on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

The Coyotes, an FCS program, are hoping for an upset to kickstart a rebound from a disappointing 3-8 record last year. MU, meanwhile, will look to win in comfortable fashion and move to 21-0 against FCS opponents.

It’s the second year in a row that the Tigers are beginning a season at home on a Thursday night. Here’s how to watch Mizzou vs. South Dakota football:

Mizzou Tigers vs. South Dakota Coyotes TV, live stream and radio

Game time: 7 p.m. CDT

Location: Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: ESPN+

Radio: KTRS (550 AM) in St. Louis, other radio affiliates across Missouri, online through the Varsity Network

Storylines

There’s plenty to watch for as the 2023 version of Missouri football debuts, from an ongoing quarterback competition to a new offensive coordinator and young prospects.

The Tigers will use multiple quarterbacks in their opener, including Brady Cook and Sam Horn.

Playmaking wide receiver Luther Burden III is moving to the slot position this season, where Missouri hopes to elevate his role in the offense.

At linebacker, Ty’Ron Hopper is folding leadership and a refined physique into his game as he hopes to capture NFL eyes.