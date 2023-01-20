How to watch Mizzou vs. Alabama basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Missouri and Alabama men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the matchup 14-4 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Arkansas 79-76 on Wednesday.

Alabama, ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 16-2 overall and 6-0 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Alabama defeated Vanderbilt 78-66.

Going into Saturday, Alabama leads the all-time series 12-7 vs. Mizzou.

How to watch Alabama vs. Mizzou basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 21

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Nate Oats is the Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball head coach.

