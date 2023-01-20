 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch Mizzou vs. Alabama basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

  • 0
  • Benjamin Hochman

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses Mizzou’s great win against No. 25 Arkansas and the electric style of guard Sean East II. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Dolly Parton! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.

The Missouri and Alabama men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 21. 

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the matchup 14-4 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Arkansas 79-76 on Wednesday. 

Alabama, ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 16-2 overall and 6-0 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Alabama defeated Vanderbilt 78-66. 

Going into Saturday, Alabama leads the all-time series 12-7 vs. Mizzou. 

How to watch Alabama vs. Mizzou basketball on TV, live stream

People are also reading…

Arkansas Missouri Basketball

Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, right, shoots past Arkansas' Makhi Mitchell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Game time: 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 21 

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst). 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | Alabama radio broadcast

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

A look at Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri. 

1 of 29

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Nate Oats is the Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: With ‘North-South’ style, Mizzou’s East sparked Tigers to huge win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News