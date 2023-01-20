How to watch Mizzou vs. Alabama basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses Mizzou’s great win against No. 25 Arkansas and the electric style of guard Sean East II. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Dolly Parton! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
Arkansas' Derrian Ford, bottom, and Missouri's Sean East II, top, chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, left, has the ball taken by Arkansas' Davonte Davis, on a shot attempt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman argues a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri coach Dennis Gates, right, is pulled back to the bench by Tre Gomillion, left, as he argues a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arkansas' Anthony Black sits on the court after missing the final shot of the team's 79-76 loss to Missouri in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arkansas' Kamani Johnson argues with the official after getting called for his fifth foul, during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, looks for a shot between Arkansas' Kamani Johnson, right, and Ricky Council IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arkansas' Makhi Mitchell loses the ball as he falls to the court during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Sean East II, left, shoots past Arkansas' Ricky Council IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Mohamed Diarra, top, tries to block the shot of Arkansas' Kamani Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, right, shoots past Arkansas' Makhi Mitchell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arkansas' Makhi Mitchell is surrounded by Missouri players as tries to pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arkansas' Anthony Black, right, tries to pass over Missouri's Nick Honor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arkansas' Anthony Black, left, drives past Missouri's Isiaih Mosley, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
The Missouri Golden Girls perform during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arkansas' Kamani Johnson, left, and Missouri's Sean East II, right, battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arkansas' Kamani Johnson argues his fifth called foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
The Missouri bench celebrates a teammate's basket in the final minute of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A look at Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri.
Arkansas' Anthony Black, left, dribbles past Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.
Arkansas' Kamani Johnson, left, pulls Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, to the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.
Arkansas' Makhi Mitchell, passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arkansas' Ricky Council IV dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arkansas' Kamani Johnson, right, shoots past Missouri's Isiaih Mosley, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.
Arkansas' Kamani Johnson walks off the court after the team's 79-76 loss to Missouri in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri coach Dennis Gates talks with his team during a break in the second half of a game against Arkansas on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76.
Missouri's Sean East II brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Mohamed Diarra, center, celebrates a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, right, shoots past Arkansas' Makhi Mitchell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)