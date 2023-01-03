How to watch Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated Kentucky 89-75 on Dec. 28.

The Arkansas Razorbacks enter the contest 11-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. On Dec. 28, LSU beat Arkansas 60-57.

Entering Wednesday, Arkansas leads the all-time series 32-26 vs. Mizzou.

How to watch Missouri vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 4

Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Close 1 of 23 Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the first half of his team's college basketball game against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells to his team to setup a play against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks with guard Chris Lykes (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, front right, heads to the locker room after defeating Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman yells to the crowd after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Arkansas won 82-74. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman celebrates after beating Kentucky 75-73 after an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts to the officials call against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman celebrates as he heads to the locker room after defeating LSU 77-76 during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman calls a play against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman paces the sideline during the second half of the team's college basketball game against Vermont in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts during the first half of the team's college basketball game against New Mexico State in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in San Francisco. Arkansas faces Gonzaga in a Sweet 16 game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman speaks during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in San Francisco, Friday, March 25, 2022. Arkansas faces Duke in an Elite 8 game Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman speaks during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in San Francisco, Friday, March 25, 2022. Arkansas faces Duke in an Elite 8 game Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks to the scorers table during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman talks with Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) during a time out against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call against Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman on the sidelines against Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman on the sidelines against Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman on the sidelines against Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman calls a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Arkansas won 76-57.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Eric Musselman: A look at the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach Here is a look at Eric Musselman, the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach. Musselman was previously the Golden State Warriors head coach. 1 of 23 Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the first half of his team's college basketball game against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells to his team to setup a play against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks with guard Chris Lykes (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, front right, heads to the locker room after defeating Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman yells to the crowd after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Arkansas won 82-74. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman celebrates after beating Kentucky 75-73 after an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts to the officials call against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman celebrates as he heads to the locker room after defeating LSU 77-76 during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman calls a play against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman paces the sideline during the second half of the team's college basketball game against Vermont in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts during the first half of the team's college basketball game against New Mexico State in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in San Francisco. Arkansas faces Gonzaga in a Sweet 16 game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman speaks during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in San Francisco, Friday, March 25, 2022. Arkansas faces Duke in an Elite 8 game Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman speaks during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in San Francisco, Friday, March 25, 2022. Arkansas faces Duke in an Elite 8 game Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks to the scorers table during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman talks with Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) during a time out against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call against Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman on the sidelines against Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman on the sidelines against Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas coach Eric Musselman on the sidelines against Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman calls a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Arkansas won 76-57.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Eric Musselman is the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach.