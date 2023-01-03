 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

Kentucky Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Tre Gomillion screams after a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-75.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Jan. 4. 

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated Kentucky 89-75 on Dec. 28. 

The Arkansas Razorbacks enter the contest 11-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. On Dec. 28, LSU beat Arkansas 60-57.

Entering Wednesday, Arkansas leads the all-time series 32-26 vs. Mizzou. 

How to watch Missouri vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball on TV, live stream

Missouri's Kobe Brown claps during the final minute of their 89-75 victory over Kentucky in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. 

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 4

Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas 

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Eric Musselman: A look at the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach

Here is a look at Eric Musselman, the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach. Musselman was previously the Golden State Warriors head coach. 

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Eric Musselman is the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman recaps his night at Mizzou as the Tigers demolished Kentucky, 89-75 (the 89 was the most points a John Calipari-Kentucky team has ever allowed to a SEC school). Also, a happy birthday shoutout to John Voight (the actor, not the periodontist)! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
