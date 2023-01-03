How to watch Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the first half of his team's college basketball game against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells to his team to setup a play against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks with guard Chris Lykes (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, front right, heads to the locker room after defeating Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman yells to the crowd after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Arkansas won 82-74. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts to the officials call against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman celebrates as he heads to the locker room after defeating LSU 77-76 during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman calls a play against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman paces the sideline during the second half of the team's college basketball game against Vermont in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts during the first half of the team's college basketball game against New Mexico State in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in San Francisco. Arkansas faces Gonzaga in a Sweet 16 game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman speaks during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in San Francisco, Friday, March 25, 2022. Arkansas faces Duke in an Elite 8 game Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman speaks during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in San Francisco, Friday, March 25, 2022. Arkansas faces Duke in an Elite 8 game Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks to the scorers table during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman talks with Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) during a time out against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman calls a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Arkansas won 76-57.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Eric Musselman: A look at the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach
Here is a look at Eric Musselman, the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach. Musselman was previously the Golden State Warriors head coach.
1 of 23
Tony Avelar
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the first half of his team's college basketball game against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Sam Craft
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells to his team to setup a play against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Vasha Hunt
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks with guard Chris Lykes (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Michael Woods
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, front right, heads to the locker room after defeating Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Matt Stamey
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman yells to the crowd after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Arkansas won 82-74. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Michael Woods
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman celebrates after beating Kentucky 75-73 after an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Michael Woods
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts to the officials call against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Michael Woods
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman celebrates as he heads to the locker room after defeating LSU 77-76 during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Wade Payne
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Chris O'Meara
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman calls a play against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Frank Franklin II
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman paces the sideline during the second half of the team's college basketball game against Vermont in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts during the first half of the team's college basketball game against New Mexico State in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in San Francisco. Arkansas faces Gonzaga in a Sweet 16 game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Jeff Chiu
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman speaks during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in San Francisco, Friday, March 25, 2022. Arkansas faces Duke in an Elite 8 game Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman speaks during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in San Francisco, Friday, March 25, 2022. Arkansas faces Duke in an Elite 8 game Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
L.G. Patterson
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks to the scorers table during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mark Humphrey
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Michael Woods
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman talks with Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (11) during a time out against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Michael Woods
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call against Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Michael Woods
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman on the sidelines against Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Michael Woods
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman on the sidelines against Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Michael Woods
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman on the sidelines against Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
L.G. Patterson
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman calls a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Arkansas won 76-57.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Tre Gomillion screams after a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-75.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)