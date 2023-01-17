 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Missouri Arkansas Basketball

Missouri guard Sean East II (55) tries to get past Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Jan. 18. 

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the matchup 13-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Florida beat Missouri 73-64 on Saturday. 

The Arkansas Razorbacks come into the contest 12-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC. On Saturday, Vanderbilt defeated Arkansas 97-84. 

Earlier this season, Arkansas beat Missouri 74-68 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.  

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri basketball on TV, live stream

Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) drives past Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh (13) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 18

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Eric Musselman is the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Ten Hochman: Why, on James Earl Jones’ birthday, his baseball ‘Field Of Dreams’ speech resonates today ​

