How to watch Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the matchup 13-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Florida beat Missouri 73-64 on Saturday.

The Arkansas Razorbacks come into the contest 12-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC. On Saturday, Vanderbilt defeated Arkansas 97-84.

Earlier this season, Arkansas beat Missouri 74-68 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 18

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Close 1 of 24 Florida guard Will Richard (5) battles Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) drives against Florida guard Kyle Lofton (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Missouri head coach Dennis Gates talks with forward Ronnie DeGray III (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) drives against Missouri guard Kobe Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida guard Riley Kugel (24) and forward Colin Castleton (12) go for the rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida head coach Todd Golden on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Missouri guard Tre Gomillion (2) tries for a shot against Florida guard Kowacie Reeves (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) tries to pass around Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton warms-up before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton warms up before Florida takes on Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton warms-up before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) steals the ball from Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida guard Kowacie Reeves (14) drives for the basket against Missouri guard Tre Gomillion (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Alex Fudge (3) looks to pass under pressure from Missouri guard Kobe Brown, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen (10) under pressure from Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra (0) with help from Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) drives during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) gets pressure from Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida guard Kowacie Reeves, left, drives against Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) tries for the ball handled by Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) knocks the ball loose from Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Alex Fudge (3) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Alex Fudge (3) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Alex Fudge (3) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) gets fouled by Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) under pressure from Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64. Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) drives against Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) A look at Mizzou vs. Florida basketball on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Florida Gators men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Florida. 1 of 24 Florida guard Will Richard (5) battles Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) drives against Florida guard Kyle Lofton (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Missouri head coach Dennis Gates talks with forward Ronnie DeGray III (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) drives against Missouri guard Kobe Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida guard Riley Kugel (24) and forward Colin Castleton (12) go for the rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida head coach Todd Golden on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Missouri guard Tre Gomillion (2) tries for a shot against Florida guard Kowacie Reeves (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) tries to pass around Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton warms-up before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton warms up before Florida takes on Missouri during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton warms-up before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) steals the ball from Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida guard Kowacie Reeves (14) drives for the basket against Missouri guard Tre Gomillion (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Alex Fudge (3) looks to pass under pressure from Missouri guard Kobe Brown, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen (10) under pressure from Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra (0) with help from Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) drives during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) gets pressure from Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida guard Kowacie Reeves, left, drives against Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) tries for the ball handled by Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) knocks the ball loose from Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Alex Fudge (3) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Alex Fudge (3) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Alex Fudge (3) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) gets fouled by Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) under pressure from Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64. Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) drives against Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 73-64.(AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Eric Musselman is the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.