How to watch Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football on TV, live stream plus game time

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, runs as New Mexico State defensive back Bryce Jackson closes in during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III jumps over New Mexico State's Dylan Early on the way to a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia throws a pass during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp, right, runs past New Mexico State linebacker Chris Ojoh, left, on the way to a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill, center, argues a call with officials during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader, top, is lifted by teammates after he scored a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader, right, runs past New Mexico State linebacker Chris Ojoh (3) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister pulls away from New Mexico State's Donavan King, rear, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, center, hugs Luther Burden, left, after Burden scored a touchdown during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (20) celebrates his touchdown, in front of New Mexico State defensive back Bryce Jackson, right, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
New Mexico State running back Star Thomas, left, scores a touchdown past Missouri defensive lineman Arden Walker, right, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
New Mexico State players warm themselves around a heater in the bench area during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 45-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
New Mexico State defensive lineman Lama Lavea sits on the bench in the final minutes of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 45-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
New Mexico State quarterback Gavin Frakes, center, fights his way to the end zone between Missouri's Jalani Williams, right, and Tyler Jones, left, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 45-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis, right, kicks a field goal under the hold of Sean Koetting, right, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 45-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois stands on the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs after a catch during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz grimaces on the sideline during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs after a reception during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Tavorus Jones runs the ball during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 45-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A look at Mizzou vs. New Mexico State Aggies football on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
Here is a look at Missouri vs. New Mexico State Aggies football on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri.
1 of 30
L.G. Patterson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, runs as New Mexico State defensive back Bryce Jackson closes in during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III jumps over New Mexico State's Dylan Early on the way to a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia throws a pass during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp, right, runs past New Mexico State linebacker Chris Ojoh, left, on the way to a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill, center, argues a call with officials during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri running back Cody Schrader, top, is lifted by teammates after he scored a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri running back Cody Schrader, right, runs past New Mexico State linebacker Chris Ojoh (3) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister pulls away from New Mexico State's Donavan King, rear, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, center, hugs Luther Burden, left, after Burden scored a touchdown during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson, AP photo
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III scores a touchdown in front of New Mexico State defensive back Linwood Crump in the third quarter Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
L.G. Patterson
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (20) celebrates his touchdown, in front of New Mexico State defensive back Bryce Jackson, right, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
New Mexico State running back Star Thomas, left, scores a touchdown past Missouri defensive lineman Arden Walker, right, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
New Mexico State players warm themselves around a heater in the bench area during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 45-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
New Mexico State defensive lineman Lama Lavea sits on the bench in the final minutes of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 45-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
New Mexico State quarterback Gavin Frakes, center, fights his way to the end zone between Missouri's Jalani Williams, right, and Tyler Jones, left, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 45-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson, AP photo
Missouri running back Tavorus Jones, right, maneuvers pasts New Mexico State defensive back BJ Sculark in the fourth quarter of MU's 45-14 victory on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
L.G. Patterson
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis, right, kicks a field goal under the hold of Sean Koetting, right, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 45-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois stands on the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia prepares to throw a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
New Mexico State and Missouri players scramble for loose ball during a kickoff in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs after a catch during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri football helmets sit on the bench during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz grimaces on the sideline during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook runs the ball during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs after a reception during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri running back Tavorus Jones runs the ball during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 45-14. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)