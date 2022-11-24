How to watch Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football on TV, live stream plus game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference game on Friday, Nov. 25.

The Battle Line Rivalry game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the contest 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated New Mexico State 45-14 on Saturday.

Arkansas comes into the matchup 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. On Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks beat Ole Miss 42-27.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Missouri football on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 25

Location: Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Rick Neuheisel (analyst), and Sheree Burruss (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast

Sirius XM satellite: Channels 133 or 190

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach.

