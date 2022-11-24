 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football on TV, live stream plus game time

New Mexico St Missouri Football

Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference game on Friday, Nov. 25.

The Battle Line Rivalry game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the contest 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated New Mexico State 45-14 on Saturday. 

Arkansas comes into the matchup 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. On Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks beat Ole Miss 42-27. 

How to watch Arkansas vs. Missouri football on TV, live stream

New Mexico St Missouri Football

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook runs the ball during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 25

Location: Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: CBS 

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Rick Neuheisel (analyst), and Sheree Burruss (sideline reporter). 

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast 

Sirius XM satellite: Channels 133 or 190 

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

