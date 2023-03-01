Missouri's Sara-Rose Smith (2) reaches for a rebound as LSU's LaDazhia Williams (0) and Kateri Poole (55) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri's Ashton Judd, left, heads to the basket as LSU's Sa'Myah Smith (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
LSU's Kateri Poole, right, looks to pass as Missouri's Sara-Rose Smith (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri's Sara-Rose Smith (2) heads to the basket past LSU's LaDazhia Williams (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
LSU's Jasmine Carson (2) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
LSU's Jasmine Carson (2) chases a loose ball along with Missouri's Katlyn Gilbert and Lauren Hansen (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri's Lauren Hansen (1) heads to the basket as LSU's Alexis Morris defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri's Jayla Kelly, right, knocks the ball away from LSU's Angel Reese (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
LSU's Alexis Morris (45) and Missouri's Jayla Kelly (32) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
LSU's Angel Reese, left, loses the ball as she collides with Missouri's Jayla Kelly (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
LSU's Kateri Poole heads to the basket as Missouri's Haley Troup (13) and Hayley Frank (43) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
LSU's LaDazhia Williams (0) reaches for a rebound as Missouri's Hayley Frank (43) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
LSU's Jasmine Carson (2) heads to the basket as Missouri's Ashton Judd (24) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A look at Mizzou vs. LSU women's basketball on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. LSU women's basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri.
Missouri's Haley Troup (13) drives past LSU's Flau'jae Johnson (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri's Hayley Frank (43) shoots over LSU's LaDazhia Williams (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Members of the Missouri basketball team huddle after being introduced at the start of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri's Sara-Rose Smith pauses during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri's Katlyn Gilbert brings the ball down the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri's Sara-Rose Smith shoots a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri's Averi Kroenke (21) brings the ball down the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Missouri and LSU Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton is seen on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
LSU's Angel Reese cheers on her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey is seen on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
LSU's Jasmine Carson brings the ball down the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tigers tennis coach Chris Wootton was promoted from interim status in 2021.
Missouri guard Haley Troup (13) drives to the hoop against South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 81-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)