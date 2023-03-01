The Missouri and Arkansas Razorbacks women's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 SEC Tournament on Thursday, March 2 in Greenville, South Carolina.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

No. 9-seeded Mizzou enters the matchup 17-12 overall and 6-10 in the SEC. Most recently, Florida defeated Missouri 61-52 on Sunday.

The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks come into the contest 20-11 overall and 7-9 in the SEC. On Sunday, Arkansas beat Texas A&M 78-65.

Arkansas won both regular season contests against Missouri. Arkansas beat Mizzou 77-55 on Jan. 8 in Columbia, Missouri. Arkansas won its home game against Mizzou 61-33 on Feb. 12.

SEC Tournament: How to watch Mizzou vs. Arkansas women's basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Thursday, March 2

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Eric Frede (play-by-play), Tamika Catchings (analyst), and Brooke Weisbrod (analyst).

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast

Robin Pingeton is the Mizzou women's basketball head coach. Mike Neighbors is the Arkansas Razorbacks women's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.