How to watch Mizzou vs. Auburn football on TV, online live stream plus game time

Abilene Christian Missouri Football

Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey (33) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Abilene Christian Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

The Auburn and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on 

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Auburn enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17. 

Mizzou comes into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17. 

How to watch Auburn vs. Missouri football on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 24

Location: Auburn, Alabama

TV channel: ESPN 

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Mark Jones (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), and Quint Kessenich (reporter). 

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | Auburn radio broadcast 