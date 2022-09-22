How to watch Mizzou vs. Auburn football on TV, online live stream plus game time

The Auburn and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Auburn enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17.

How to watch Auburn vs. Missouri football on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 24

Location: Auburn, Alabama

TV channel: ESPN

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.