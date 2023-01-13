 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch Mizzou vs. Florida Gators basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

  • 0
  • Benjamin Hochman

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman talks Mizzou hoops, sharing his thoughts on the Texas A&M game … and what Mizzou needs to do to win at Florida. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Dominique Wilkins! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.

The Missouri and Florida Gators men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest game on Saturday, Jan. 14. 

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Mizzou, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 13-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. Most recently, Texas A&M defeated Missouri 82-64 on Wednesday. 

The UF Gators come into the contest 9-7 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Florida beat LSU 67-56. 

Entering Saturday, the Florida Gators lead the all-time series 8-4 vs. Missouri. 

People are also reading…

How to watch UF Gators vs. Mizzou basketball on TV, live stream

Missouri Texas A M Basketball

Missouri Tigers forward Noah Carter (35) and guard DeAndre Gholston (4) smile at each other as Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) attempts to get past them during a free throw in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 14

Location: Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida 

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst). 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | UF Gators radio broadcast

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

A look at Mizzou vs. Texas A&M basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Here is a look at Missouri vs. Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. 

1 of 47

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Todd Golden is the Florida Gators men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: As spotlight shines elsewhere, Carlson and Matz seem crucial to Cardinals season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News