How to watch Mizzou vs. Florida Gators basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Missouri and Florida Gators men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest game on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

Mizzou, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 13-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. Most recently, Texas A&M defeated Missouri 82-64 on Wednesday.

The UF Gators come into the contest 9-7 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Florida beat LSU 67-56.

Entering Saturday, the Florida Gators lead the all-time series 8-4 vs. Missouri.

How to watch UF Gators vs. Mizzou basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 14

Location: Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Todd Golden is the Florida Gators men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.