How to watch Mizzou vs. Florida Gators basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman talks Mizzou hoops, sharing his thoughts on the Texas A&M game … and what Mizzou needs to do to win at Florida. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Dominique Wilkins! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) tries to drive the lane against Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas.
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) dunks over Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) looks to shoot before being fouled by Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34) is fouled before while making a basket against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) is fouled by Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (13) while shooting the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) reacts as Missouri calls a time out after Texas A&M made a three point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) leans away from Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) as he tries to knock the ball away during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives past Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) for a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) tries to drive th plane against Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) tries to get past Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) looks to shoot against Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) tries to drive the lane against Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) dunks over Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) looks to shoot against Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) looks to shoot before being fouled by Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34) is fouled before while making a basket against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) is fouled by Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (13) while shooting the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams yells to Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Logan Hannigan-Downs/College Station Eagle via AP)
Missouri guard Sean East II (55) loses control of a pass as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) reacts as time expires against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) goes up to the basket for a layup in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Logan Hannigan-Downs/College Station Eagle via AP)
Missouri Tigers forward Noah Carter (35) and guard DeAndre Gholston (4) smile at each other as Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) attempts to get past them during a free throw in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Logan Hannigan-Downs/College Station Eagle via AP)
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) drives the lane against Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard Tre Gomillion (2) shoots over Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dives for a loose ball against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) shoots over Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) steals a rebound away from Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) dunks the ball against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) is fouled by Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34) while shooting during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) splits Texas A&M defenders Julius Marble (34) and Henry Coleman III (15) while driving the lane during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) rips a rebound away from Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) reacts after making a basket against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) drives the baseline against Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) reacts after diving for a loose ball out of bounds against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) shoots a basket over Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates watches as his teams collects a found against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) is called for a charging foul against Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) pulls down a rebound against Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) and forward Julius Marble (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) tries to back down Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives past Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) for a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams talks to Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during a time out against Missouri of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23) has the ball knocked away from him by Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
A look at Mizzou vs. Texas A&M basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
Here is a look at Missouri vs. Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in College Station, Texas.
Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Todd Golden is the Florida Gators men's basketball head coach.
Missouri Tigers forward Noah Carter (35) and guard DeAndre Gholston (4) smile at each other as Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) attempts to get past them during a free throw in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.