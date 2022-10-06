 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. Florida Gators football on TV, live stream plus game time

Bulldogs 26, Tigers 22

University of Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis, right, is congratulated by teammate E.J. Ndoma-Ogar after scoring a field goal on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the second quarter of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the team's upcoming game against Florida. Video by Mizzou Network, used with permission of Mizzou Athletics

The Florida Gators and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 8. 

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Florida comes into the matchup 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. Most recently, the UF Gators defeated Eastern Washington 52-17 on Sunday. 

Mizzou enters the contest 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 1, Georgia beat Missouri 26-22. 

How to watch Mizzou vs. UF Gators football on TV, live stream

E Washington Florida Football

Florida tight end Keon Zipperer (9) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 8 

Location: Gainesville, Florida

TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be John Schriffen (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), and Lauren Sisler (reporter). 

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | UF Gators broadcast 

Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

