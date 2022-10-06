How to watch Mizzou vs. Florida Gators football on TV, live stream plus game time

The Florida Gators and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Florida comes into the matchup 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. Most recently, the UF Gators defeated Eastern Washington 52-17 on Sunday.

Mizzou enters the contest 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 1, Georgia beat Missouri 26-22.

How to watch Mizzou vs. UF Gators football on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 8

Location: Gainesville, Florida

TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be John Schriffen (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), and Lauren Sisler (reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.