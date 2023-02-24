The Missouri and Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Feb. 25, in Athens, Georgia.

The game is scheduled to start at noon CT/1 p.m. ET.

Mizzou enters the matchup 20-8 overall and 8-7 in the SEC. Most recently, Mizzou beat Mississippi State 66-64 in overtime on Tuesday.

The UGA Bulldogs come into the contest 16-12 overall and 6-9 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Arkansas defeated Georgia 97-65.

Entering Saturday, Mizzou leads the all-time series 10-8 vs. Georgia.

How to watch Mizzou vs. UGA Bulldogs basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: noon CT/1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 25

Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athena, Georgia

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Close 1 of 33 Missouri's Mohamed Diarra, left, and Mississippi State's Tyler Stevenson, right, vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Mississippi State's Eric Reed Jr., right, shoots past Missouri's Mohamed Diarra during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Mississippi State's Dashawn Davis, left, and Missouri's DeAndre Gholston scramble for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Mississippi State's Tolu Smith (1) is hit by Missouri's Kobe Brown while shooting during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Mississippi State's Cameron Matthews, left, and Missouri's Nick Honor vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, drives against Mississippi State's Dashawn Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, and Mississippi State's Tolu Smith, left, reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Mississippi State's Cameron Matthews, right, walks off the court after the team's loss in overtime to Missouri in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Nick Honor, bottom left, his hugged by Kobe Brown as Sean East II watches after Honor's game-winning basket in overtime against Mississippi State in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Mississippi State coach Chris Jans reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 66-64 in overtime. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, shoots over Mississippi State's Cameron Matthews during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 66-64 in overtime. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Noah Carter, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown (24), D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, from left, celebrate after the team's overtime win against Mississippi State in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Mabor Majak, right, passes the ball as Mississippi State's Cameron Matthews defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 66-64 in overtime. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Mississippi State's Tolu Smith, top, shoots over Missouri's Nick Honor (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 66-64 in overtime. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, pulls the ball from Mississippi State's D.J. Jeffries, right, and Cameron Matthews, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 66-64 in overtime. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Mississippi State's Tolu Smith, center, passes the ball from between Missouri's Noah Carter, right, and Nick Honor during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri coach Dennis Gates argues a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 66-64 in overtime. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, rear, is fouled by Mississippi State's Dashawn Davis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 66-64 in overtime. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Nick Honor shoots against Mississippi State's Tolu Smith during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Kobe Brown dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 66-64 in overtime. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates watches player introductions before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Mississippi State's Eric Reed Jr., left, dribbles past Missouri's Noah Carter, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans watches the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Kobe Brown celebrates a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Mississippi State's Dashawn Davis falls as he dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Mississippi State's Eric Reed Jr., left, watches Missouri's Nick Honor bring the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Mabor Majak pulls down a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Mohamed Diarra smiles after getting his fifth foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Mississippi State's Tolu Smith, right, and D.J. Jeffries, left, walk off the court after losing 66-64 to Missouri in an overtime NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Nick Honor, top, celebrates with teammates after hitting the game winning basket in their 66-64 overtime victory against Mississippi State in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, huddles with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) An official holds a basketball during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Mississippi State and Missouri Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Mike White is the Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.