How to watch Mizzou vs. Georgia Bulldogs football on TV, live stream plus game time

The Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET.

Missouri comes into the matchup 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Auburn beat Mizzou 17-14 in overtime on Sept. 24.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, UGA defeated Kent State 39-22.

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. Missouri football on TV, live stream

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 1

Location: Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), and Cole Cubelic (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.