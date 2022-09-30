 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Schnucks

How to watch Mizzou vs. Georgia Bulldogs football on TV, live stream plus game time

Missouri Auburn Football

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with players in a time out during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

The Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET.

Missouri comes into the matchup 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Auburn beat Mizzou 17-14 in overtime on Sept. 24. 

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, UGA defeated Kent State 39-22. 

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. Missouri football on TV, live stream

Kent State Georgia Fooball

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) fends off Kent State linebacker Marvin Pierre (33) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 1

Location: Columbia, Missouri 

TV channel: SEC Network 

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), and Cole Cubelic (sideline reporter). 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | UGA radio broadcast

A look at Mizzou vs. Auburn football on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Auburn football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama. 

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

