How to watch Mizzou vs. Georgia Bulldogs football on TV, live stream plus game time

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, talks with Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, right, and his wife, Kess Harsin, before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin waves to fans as he walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess walk the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess walk the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as he gets around Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball for a first down against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn linebacker Derick Hall (29) carries the ball as Missouri offensive lineman Javon Foster (76) tries to tackle him after an interception during the first half Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball in for a touchdown as Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford reacts after making a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) signals to receivers as he scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) dives for extra yardage as Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) and defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn safety Cayden Bridges recovers a fumble in the end zone to secure the win over Missouri during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn safety Cayden Bridges (20) recovers a fumble in the end zone to secure the win as Missouri offensive lineman Connor Tollison (55) reaches for the ball during overtime Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Auburn won in overtime, 17-14.
Auburn place kicker Anders Carlson (26) kicks the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) scrambles away from pressure from Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with players in a time out during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn safety Cayden Bridges recovers a fumble in the end zone to secure the win over Missouri during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
A look at Mizzou vs. Auburn football on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Auburn football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama.
1 of 47
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, talks with Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, right, and his wife, Kess Harsin, before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin waves to fans as he walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess walk the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess walk the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as he gets around Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball for a first down against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill, Associated Press
Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat (8) carries the ball against Auburn during the first half Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill, Associated Press
Auburn linebacker Derick Hall (29) carries the ball as Missouri offensive lineman Javon Foster (76) tries to tackle him after an interception during the first half Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
APTOPIX Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball in for a touchdown as Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill, Associated Press
Mizzou running back Nathaniel Peat, right, is tackled by Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe in the first half of a game on Sept. 24, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford reacts after making a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) signals to receivers as he scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) dives for extra yardage as Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) and defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn safety Cayden Bridges recovers a fumble in the end zone to secure the win over Missouri during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
APTOPIX Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill, Associated Press
Auburn safety Cayden Bridges (20) recovers a fumble in the end zone to secure the win as Missouri offensive lineman Connor Tollison (55) reaches for the ball during overtime Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Auburn won in overtime, 17-14.
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill, Associated Press
Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a pass against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill, Associated Press
Auburn place kicker Anders Carlson (26) kicks the game-winning field goal during overtime against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn place kicker Anders Carlson (26) kicks the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill, AP photo
Missouri running back Cody Schrader carries the ball against Auburn on Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford rolls out to pass against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn tight end Luke Deal catches a pass against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill, Associated Press
Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) stops Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) on fourth down during the second half Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) scrambles away from pressure from Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn cornerback Keionte Scott (6) celebrates with fans after they defeated Missouri 17-14 in overtime in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with players in a time out during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) scrambles for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri Auburn Football
Butch Dill
Auburn safety Cayden Bridges recovers a fumble in the end zone to secure the win over Missouri during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)