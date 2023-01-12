 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. Georgia women's gymnastics: TV channel, live stream, meet time

NCAA Womens Championships Gymnastics

Missouri's Sienna Schreiber competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

The Missouri and Georgia Bulldogs women's gymnastics teams are scheduled to go against each other in a Southeastern Conference meet on Friday, Jan. 13. 

The meet is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Mizzou comes into the meet at 1-0 overall. Missouri defeated Illinois 196.425-196.275 to open the season Sunday at Illinois. 

The UGA Bulldogs enter the meet 2-1 overall. On Jan. 6, Georgia scored 195.950 at the Super 16 in Las Vegas to defeat Oregon State and Rutgers. Stanford scored 196.175 to finish ahead of UGA. 

How to watch Mizzou vs. UGA women's gymnastics on TV, live stream

NCAA Womens Championships Gymnastics

Missouri's Jocelyn Moore competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 13

Location: Hearnes Center in Columbia, Missouri 

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Shannon Welker is the Mizzou women's gymnastics head coach. Courtney Kupets Carter is the Georgia Bulldogs women's gymnastics head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

