How to watch Mizzou vs. Georgia women's gymnastics: TV channel, live stream, meet time

The Missouri and Georgia Bulldogs women's gymnastics teams are scheduled to go against each other in a Southeastern Conference meet on Friday, Jan. 13.

The meet is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Mizzou comes into the meet at 1-0 overall. Missouri defeated Illinois 196.425-196.275 to open the season Sunday at Illinois.

The UGA Bulldogs enter the meet 2-1 overall. On Jan. 6, Georgia scored 195.950 at the Super 16 in Las Vegas to defeat Oregon State and Rutgers. Stanford scored 196.175 to finish ahead of UGA.

How to watch Mizzou vs. UGA women's gymnastics on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 13

Location: Hearnes Center in Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Shannon Welker is the Mizzou women's gymnastics head coach. Courtney Kupets Carter is the Georgia Bulldogs women's gymnastics head coach.