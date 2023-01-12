How to watch Mizzou vs. Georgia women's gymnastics: TV channel, live stream, meet time

Missouri's Alisa Sheremeta celebrates after competing on the uneven bars during the NCAA college women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
A look at Mizzou women's gymnastics at the 2022 NCAA Championships
Here is a look at the Missouri women's gymnastics team at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 14, 2022.
Missouri's Alisa Sheremeta celebrates after competing on the uneven bars during the NCAA college women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Hannah McCrary competes on the vault during the NCAA college women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Jocelyn Moore competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA college women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Sienna Schreiber competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Amari Celestine celebrates after competing in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Hollyn Patrick competes on the uneven bars during the NCAA college women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Alonna Kratzer competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Alisa Sheremeta competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA college women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Hollyn Patrick competes on the uneven bars during the NCAA college women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Alisa Sheremeta competes on the uneven bars during the NCAA college women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Alisa Sheremeta competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA college women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Alisa Sheremeta competes on the balance beam during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Hannah McCrary competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Jocelyn Moore competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Amari Celestine celebrates after competing in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Alisa Sheremeta competes on the uneven bars during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Alisa Sheremeta competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Alisa Sheremeta competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Jocelyn Moore competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Jocelyn Moore competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Missouri's Hannah McCrary competes on the vault during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)