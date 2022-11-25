How to watch Mizzou vs. Houston Christian basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

The Missouri and Houston Christian men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the matchup 6-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri defeated Coastal Carolina 89-51 on Wednesday.

HCU, which was previously known as Houston Baptist University, comes into the contest 1-5 overall. On Monday, Rice beat Houston Christian 76-67.

How to watch Mizzou vs. HCU basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 26

Location: Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Ron Cottrell is the Houston Christian men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.