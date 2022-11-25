 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. Houston Christian basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

Coastal Carolina Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Ronnie DeGray III, right, celebrate a teammate's basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Coastal Carolina Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Missouri and Houston Christian men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 26. 

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the matchup 6-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri defeated Coastal Carolina 89-51 on Wednesday. 

HCU, which was previously known as Houston Baptist University, comes into the contest 1-5 overall. On Monday, Rice beat Houston Christian 76-67. 

How to watch Mizzou vs. HCU basketball on TV, live stream

Coastal Carolina Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Tre Gomillion, center, grabs the ball from Coastal Carolina's Henry Abraham, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 26

Location: Columbia, Missouri 

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | HCU radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

A look at Mizzou vs. Coastal Carolina basketball on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

Here's a look at Missouri vs. Coastal Carolina men's basketball on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri. 

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Ron Cottrell is the Houston Christian men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

