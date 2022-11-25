How to watch Mizzou vs. Houston Christian basketball on TV, live stream plus game time

Coastal Carolina's Jomaru Brown, right, passes the ball past Missouri's Tre Gomillion, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Coastal Carolina's Josh Uduje, left, is fouled as he shoots by Missouri's Kobe Brown, back, as Noah Carter, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Coastal Carolina's Wilfried Likayi, bottom, falls to the court as Missouri's Tre Gomillion, top, grabs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Coastal Carolina's Essam Mostafa, center, DeAndre Gholston, left, and Noah Carter, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Coastal Carolina's Jomaru Brown, right, loses the ball as he is fouled by Missouri's Aidan Shaw, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Coastal Carolina's Jomaru Brown, right, shoots over Missouri's Nick Honor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates directs his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Coastal Carolina Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Noah Carter, top, blocks the shot of Coastal Carolina's Jomaru Brown, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Coastal Carolina's Jomaru Brown, top, fouls Missouri's Kobe Brown, bottom, as he shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Isiaih Mosley, right, shoots past Coastal Carolina's Jimmy Nichols, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Ronnie DeGray III, right, celebrate a teammate's basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Coastal Carolina Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Coastal Carolina Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Coastal Carolina's Josh Uduje, right, knocks the ball away from Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Coastal Carolina head coach Cliff Ellis watches his team play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Isiaih Mosley, right, celebrates a turnover with teammate D'Moi Hodge, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Coastal Carolina Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, drives past Coastal Carolina's D.J. Basey, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Nick Honor, right, shoots past Coastal Carolina's Henry Abraham, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Coastal Carolina's Wilfried Likayi, center, tries to shoot between Missouri's Noah Carter, right, and Kobe Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Tre Gomillion, center, grabs the ball from Coastal Carolina's Henry Abraham, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, drives past Coastal Carolina's Jomaru Brown, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, holds back head coach Dennis Gates as he argues a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Coastal Carolina Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
D'Moi Hodge smiles as he runs up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Coastal Carolina Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Sean East II, left, shoots over Coastal Carolina's Essam Mostafa, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 89-51.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A look at Mizzou vs. Coastal Carolina basketball on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
Here's a look at Missouri vs. Coastal Carolina men's basketball on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri.
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston celebrates a turnover during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Coastal Carolina Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Ron Cottrell is the Houston Christian men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
