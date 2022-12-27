How to watch Mizzou vs. Kentucky basketball — TV channel, live stream, game time info

Memphis head coach John Calipari reacts against Missouri during the second half of a men's NCAA college basketball tournament regional semifinal in Glendale, Ariz. Thursday, March 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Kentucky coach John Calipari directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Kentucky won in overtime, 78-70. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Head Coach John Calipari argues with the ref over a call in the first half of the game where Kentucky beat Tennessee 77-72 on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in the SEC Championship game at Scottrade Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Kentucky's Head Coach John Calipari argues with the ref over a call in the first half of the game where Kentucky beat Tennessee 77-72 on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in the SEC Championship game at Scottrade Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari communicates with his players during an SEC tournament semifinal game between Kentucky and Alabama on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari tells a player to check into the game during an SEC tournament semifinal game between Kentucky and Alabama on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari during an SEC tournament semifinal game between Kentucky and Alabama on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari during an SEC tournament semifinal game between Kentucky and Alabama on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures to his players during an SEC tournament quarterfinal game between Kentucky and Georgia on Friday, March 9, 2018, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari communicates with his players during an SEC tournament quarterfinal game between Kentucky and Georgia on Friday, March 9, 2018, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari during an SEC tournament quarterfinal game between Kentucky and Georgia on Friday, March 9, 2018, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Georgia guard Teshaun Hightower (left) tries to save the ball from going out of bounds in front of Kentucky head coach John Calipari and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right) in the first half during an SEC tournament quarterfinal game between Kentucky and Georgia on Friday, March 9, 2018, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts after Missouri guard Kassius Robertson made a three-point shot in the second half during a game between Missouri and Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari talks with a game official during a game between Missouri and Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Kentucky coach John Calipari gestures to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Lexington, Ky. Florida won 66-64. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky head coach John Calipari communicates with his players during a Second Round NCAA Tournament game between Kansas State and Kentucky on Friday, March 21, 2014, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari (right) and CBC television analyst Greg Anthony watch a practice session before the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2014, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts out instructions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013. Florida won 69-52. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)
Memphis head coach John Calipari, right, instructs his players including Wesley Witherspoon, left, during practice prior to their NCAA college basketball tournament game Wednesday, March 25, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. Memphis will face Missouri on Thursday in a regional semifinal game. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Memphis head coach John Calipari, right, watches his players during practice at the men's NCAA college basketball tournament game Wednesday, March 25, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. Memphis will face Missouri Thursday in a regional semifinal game. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Memphis coach John Calipari tries to get the attention of an official during the first half of a men's NCAA college basketball tournament regional semifinal against Missouri in Glendale, Ariz., Thursday, March 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Memphis coach John Calipari yells at officials during the second half of a men's NCAA college basketball tournament regional semifinal against Missouri in Glendale, Ariz., Thursday, March 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, center, checks on player Dominique Hawkins, bottom, after Hawkins was hurt when he was fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Feb. 1, 2014, in Columbia, Mo. Kentucky won the game 84-79. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky head coach John Calipari urges his team on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won 88-54. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky coaching staff members, from left, John Robic, John Calipari and Kenny Payne wear tennis shoes to show support for Coaches Vs. Cancer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won 88-54. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky coach John Calipari shouts to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky won 88-66. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky coach John Calipari talks to a referee during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. Kentucky won 66-58. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky head coach John Calipari listens to a question during a news conference at the NCAA tournament college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. Kentucky is set to play Auburn in the Midwest regional final on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kentucky head coach John Calipari listens to a question during a news conference at the NCAA tournament college basketball tournament Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. Kentucky is set to play Auburn in the Midwest regional final on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey (3), and Ashton Hagans (0), listen as head coach John Calipari instructs them during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan 4, 2020. Kentucky won 71-59. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, right, argues a call with a referee during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky's Devin Askew, left, talks with head coach John Calipari after Askew was called for a technical foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 75-70. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, makes a point with official Don Daily during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Kentucky won 83-56. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky head coach John Calipari yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Kentucky won 83-56. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
John Calipari: A look at the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball coach
Here is a look at John Calipari, the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball head coach. He was previously the Memphis and UMass men's basketball coach.
1 of 42
Mark J. Terrill
James Crisp
L.G. Patterson
J.B. Forbes
J.B. Forbes
Chris Lee
Chris Lee
Chris Lee
Chris Lee
Chris Lee
Chris Lee
Chris Lee
Chris Lee
Chris Lee
Chris Lee
The Associated Press
Chris Lee
Chris Lee
L.G. Patterson
PHIL SANDLIN
Ross D. Franklin
Ross D. Franklin
Mark J. Terrill
Mark J. Terrill
Mark J. Terrill
Mark J. Terrill
L.G. Patterson
James Crisp
L.G. Patterson
L.G. Patterson
James Crisp
James Crisp
L.G. Patterson
L.G. Patterson
Jeff Roberson
Jeff Roberson
James Crisp
L.G. Patterson
L.G. Patterson
L.G. Patterson
James Crisp
James Crisp
