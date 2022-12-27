How to watch Mizzou vs. Kentucky basketball — TV channel, live stream, game time info

The Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Dec. 28. It is the SEC opener for both programs.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

Mizzou enters the contest 11-1 overall. Most recently, Missouri defeated Illinois 93-71 in the Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22.

The UK Wildcats come into the matchup 8-3 overall. On Dec. 21, Kentucky beat Florida A&M 88-68.

Entering Wednesday, Kentucky leads the all-time series 14-2 vs. Missouri.

How to watch Mizzou vs. UK Wildcats basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 28

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. John Calipari is the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball head coach.