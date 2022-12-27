 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. Kentucky basketball — TV channel, live stream, game time info

Braggin' Rights go to Mizzou with a 93-71 win over Illinois

Mizzou's Tre Gomillion, center, greets DeAndre Gholston after the Braggin' Rights victory over Illinois 93-71 at Enterprise Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

The Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Dec. 28. It is the SEC opener for both programs.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET. 

Mizzou enters the contest 11-1 overall. Most recently, Missouri defeated Illinois 93-71 in the Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22.

The UK Wildcats come into the matchup 8-3 overall. On Dec. 21, Kentucky beat Florida A&M 88-68.

Entering Wednesday, Kentucky leads the all-time series 14-2 vs. Missouri.

How to watch Mizzou vs. UK Wildcats basketball on TV, live stream

Braggin' Rights on the line at Enterprise

Missouri point guard Nick Honor drives around Illinois defender Terrence Shannon Jr. in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 28

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst). 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia) 

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. John Calipari is the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses Mizzou hoops and the Tigers’ incredible ability to steal possessions. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to executive producer Dick Wolf! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
