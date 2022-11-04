How to watch Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats football on TV, live stream plus game time

The Missouri and Kentucky Wildcats football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The contest is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 23-10 on Oct. 29.

The UK Wildcats enter the contest 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 29, Tennessee beat Kentucky 44-6.

How to watch UK Wildcats vs. Missouri football TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 5

Location: Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Jay Alter (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), and Lauren Sisler (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.