How to watch Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats football on TV, live stream plus game time

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp (84) and running back Cody Schrader (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022,in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is pushed out of bounds by South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) is tripped by South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) dives into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (14) is called for pass interference on an incomplete pass to South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, center left, talks with officials about a missed pass interference call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) celebrates with wide receivers Jalen Brooks (13), Antwane Wells Jr. (3) and Ahmarean Brown (10) after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (14) breaks up a pass attempt to South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister (11) is tackled by South Carolina defensive back DQ Smith (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws a short pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Devonni Reed (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer raises his hands after a missed pass interference call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd (1) tries to stiff-arm Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (14), left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) cannot complete a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws a short pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) tackles Missouri running back Cody Schrader during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (6) removes defensive back Cam Smith (9) from a potential altercation during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (20) tries to avoid being tackled by South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks to his offensive line on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) checks the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, right, talks to quarterback Brady Cook (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, center, participates in a postgame tradition after an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
A look at Mizzou vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
Here is a look at Missouri vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri.
