 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats football on TV, live stream plus game time

  • 0
Vanderbilt Commodores vs Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer (69) runs out on to the field with a flag before an SEC football game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The Missouri and Kentucky Wildcats football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The contest is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 23-10 on Oct. 29.

The UK Wildcats enter the contest 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 29, Tennessee beat Kentucky 44-6.

People are also reading…

How to watch UK Wildcats vs. Missouri football TV, live stream

Kentucky Tennessee Football

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 5

Location: Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Jay Alter (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst), and Lauren Sisler (sideline reporter). 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast 

A look at Mizzou vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Here is a look at Missouri vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri. 

1 of 27

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Jeremy Pena, son of ex-Cardinal Geronimo, starring in World Series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News