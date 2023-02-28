Former Murray State head coach Matt McMahon, right, talks with LSU fans after being hired as the head men's basketball coach for LSU during the second half of a women's college basketball game against Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Former Murray State head coach Matt McMahon, center, poses for a photo after being hired as the men's basketball head coach for LSU during the second half of a women's college basketball game between LSU and Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Murray State's head coach Matt McMahon, front right, reacts at the bench during the second half of a first round men's college basketball game against Marquette in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Murray State's head coach Matt McMahon, right, greets Ja Morant after a news conference at the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. Murray State will play Florida State on Saturday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Murray State's head coach Matt McMahon instructs his team during the first half of a second round men's college basketball game against Florida State in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon, left, reacts after a foul was called on one of his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee State, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon celebrates as he turns to fans after the team's win over Tennessee-Martin in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Martin, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon listens to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee-Martin, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Martin, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon signals a play to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Belmont in Murray, Ky., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon directs his team during the first half of a college basketball game against San Francisco in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon argues a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Saint Peter's in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Matt McMahon: A look at the LSU Tigers men's basketball head coach
Here is a look at Matt McMahon, the LSU men's basketball head coach. He was previously the Murray State men's basketball head coach.
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon reacts during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game West Virginia, Friday, March 16, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
