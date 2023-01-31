How to watch Mizzou vs. LSU basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Iowa State's Robert Jones, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Noah Carter, left, blocks the shot of Iowa State's Demarion Watson, right, as DeAndre Gholston, center, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Iowa State's Osun Osunniyi, left, and Tamin Lipsey, right, fight off Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Iowa State's Osun Osunniyi, left, and Missouri's Kobe Brown, right reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, center, celebrates with Kobe Brown, left, in front of Iowa State's Jaren Holmes, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Sean East II, top, is fouled by Iowa State's Jaren Holmes, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Iowa State's Hason Ward walks away after having a foul called on him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates questions a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Iowa State players watch the final minute from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Iowa State's Robert Jones, center, passes the ball between Missouri's Sean East II, right, and Aidan Shaw, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, right, fouls Iowa State's Tre King, left, as he shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Isiaih Mosley pumps up the crowd after he made a three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, center, shoots between Iowa State's Robert Jones, left, and Demarion Watson, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger argues a call with the official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, dribbles past Iowa State's Hason Ward, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge grabs the ball before going out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger, right, grimaces as he watches his team play late during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Isiaih Mosley celebrates a three point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge passes the ball from his back during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A Missouri fan records the sellout crowd during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Isiaih Mosley, right, and Nick Honor, left, watch a teammate shoot free throws during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates calls a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A look at Mizzou vs. Iowa State basketball on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Iowa State men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri.
