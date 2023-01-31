 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. LSU basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Iowa St Missouri Basketball

Iowa State's Robert Jones, center, passes the ball between Missouri's Sean East II, right, and Aidan Shaw, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Missouri and LSU men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Columbia, Missouri. 

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Missouri enters the contest 16-5 overall and 5-4 in the SEC. Most recently, Mizzou beat Iowa State 78-61 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. 

LSU comes into the matchup 12-9 overall and 1-7 in the SEC. On Saturday, Texas Tech beat LSU 76-68 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. 

Entering Wednesday, LSU leads the all-time series 11-2 vs. Missouri. 

How to watch LSU vs. Mizzou basketball on TV, live stream

Iowa St Missouri Basketball

Missouri's D'Moi Hodge grabs the ball before going out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 78-61.

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 1

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri 

TV channel: SEC Network 

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst). 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | LSU radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

A look at Mizzou vs. Iowa State basketball on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Iowa State men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri. 

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Matt McMahon is the LSU men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

