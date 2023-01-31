How to watch Mizzou vs. LSU basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Missouri and LSU men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Columbia, Missouri.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.

Missouri enters the contest 16-5 overall and 5-4 in the SEC. Most recently, Mizzou beat Iowa State 78-61 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

LSU comes into the matchup 12-9 overall and 1-7 in the SEC. On Saturday, Texas Tech beat LSU 76-68 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Entering Wednesday, LSU leads the all-time series 11-2 vs. Missouri.

How to watch LSU vs. Mizzou basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Feb. 1

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Matt McMahon is the LSU men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.