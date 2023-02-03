The Missouri and Mississippi State men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Starkville, Mississippi.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the contest 17-5 overall and 5-4 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat LSU 87-77 on Wednesday.

MS State comes into the matchup 14-8 overall and 2-7 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Mississippi State defeated South Carolina 66-51.

Entering Saturday, Mississippi State leads the all-time series 12-5 vs. Missouri.

How to watch Mizzou vs. MS State basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 4

Location: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Paul Sunderland (play-by-play) and Joe Kleine (analyst).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Close 1 of 14 New Mexico State coach Chris Jans watches during the first half of the team's college basketball game against Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) New Mexico State coach Chris Jans reacts during the first half of the team's college basketball game against Connecticut in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) CORRECTS SCORE TO 91-79 - Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall, right, and associate head coach Chris Jans, left, yell instructions in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, March 2, 2013. Creighton won 91-79. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Bowling Green head coach Chris Jans yells to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Mid-American Conference tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2015, in Cleveland. Eastern Michigan defeated Bowling Green 73-67. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans shouts instructions to guard Zach Lofton (23) as forward Eli Chuha (22) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner) New Mexico State coach Chris Jans shows off the net he had just cut off after New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 72-58 in an NCAA college basketball game for the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament title Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow) New Mexico State coach Chris Jans calls a play against Grand Canyon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament title Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow) New Mexico State coach Chris Jans holds up the net after New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 89-57 in an NCAA college basketball game for the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus) New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans reacts in the second half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against Auburn, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Jackson, Miss. New Mexico State won 58-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Grand Canyon for the championship of the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) New Mexico State coach Chris Jans holds up the net following the team's victory over Abilene Christian in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of Western Athletic Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) New Mexico State coach Chris Jans celebrates after the team's victory over Abilene Christian in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Chris Jans: A look at the Mississippi State men's basketball coach Here is a look at Chris Jans, the Mississippi State men's basketball head coach. He was previously the New Mexico State men's basketball head coach. 1 of 14 New Mexico State coach Chris Jans watches during the first half of the team's college basketball game against Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) New Mexico State coach Chris Jans reacts during the first half of the team's college basketball game against Connecticut in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) CORRECTS SCORE TO 91-79 - Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall, right, and associate head coach Chris Jans, left, yell instructions in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, March 2, 2013. Creighton won 91-79. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Bowling Green head coach Chris Jans yells to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Mid-American Conference tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2015, in Cleveland. Eastern Michigan defeated Bowling Green 73-67. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans shouts instructions to guard Zach Lofton (23) as forward Eli Chuha (22) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner) New Mexico State coach Chris Jans shows off the net he had just cut off after New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 72-58 in an NCAA college basketball game for the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament title Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow) New Mexico State coach Chris Jans calls a play against Grand Canyon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament title Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow) New Mexico State coach Chris Jans holds up the net after New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 89-57 in an NCAA college basketball game for the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus) New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans reacts in the second half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against Auburn, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Jackson, Miss. New Mexico State won 58-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Grand Canyon for the championship of the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) New Mexico State coach Chris Jans holds up the net following the team's victory over Abilene Christian in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of Western Athletic Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) New Mexico State coach Chris Jans celebrates after the team's victory over Abilene Christian in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Chris Jans is the Mississippi State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.