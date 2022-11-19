How to watch Mizzou vs. Mississippi Valley State basketball on live stream plus game time

Missouri's Sean East II, left, and SIU-Edwardsville's Lamar Wright, right, vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville coach Brian Barone argues a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's Damarco Minor, left, drives past Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's Ray'Sean Taylor, right, passes the ball past Missouri's Isiaih Mosley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's Damarco Minor, center, looks for help as he is defended by Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, and Kaleb Brown, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Isiaih Mosley, right, is escorted away by teammates after getting a technical foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's Ray'Sean Taylor, bottom, looks for help as he is defended by Missouri's Tre Gomillion, top, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, celebrates his basket with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's Dorion Staples, left, knocks the ball away from Missouri's Aidan Shaw, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's Terrance Thompson, center, has his shot blocked by Missouri's Kaleb Brown, right, as Noah Carter, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Sean East II, left, shoots over SIU-Edwardsville's Ray'Sean Taylor, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Sean East II, left, and SIU-Edwardsville's Jalen Hodge, right, battle over a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's Ray'Sean Taylor, right, passes the ball past Missouri's Tre Gomillion, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge shoots the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates celebrates a stop during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, defends SIU-Edwardsville's Ray'Sean Taylor, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown, bottom, is fouled by SIU-Edwardsville's Jonathan Kurtas, top, as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Isiaih Mosley shoots the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, center, laughs with teammates on the bench late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge walks off the court smiling during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Jackson Francois shoots a free throw after a technical foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates talks to his players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's Ray'Sean Taylor, right, shoots past Missouri's Noah Carter, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's Jalen Hodge, left, dribbles past Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
The Missouri Golden Girls perform during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's DeeJuan Pruitt, right, shoots over Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's Jonathan Kurtas, left, and Missouri's Noah Carter, right, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A look at Mizzou vs. SIUE men's basketball on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville men's basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri.
Missouri's Kobe Brown is introduced before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Isiaih Mosley shoots the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, center, laughs with teammates on the bench late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge walks off the court smiling during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Jackson Francois shoots a free throw after a technical foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates talks to his players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's Ray'Sean Taylor, right, shoots past Missouri's Noah Carter, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's Jalen Hodge, left, dribbles past Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
The Missouri Golden Girls perform during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's DeeJuan Pruitt, right, shoots over Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
SIU-Edwardsville's Jonathan Kurtas, left, and Missouri's Noah Carter, right, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. George Ivory is the Mississippi Valley State University men's basketball head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
