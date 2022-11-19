 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. Mississippi Valley State basketball on live stream plus game time

SIU Edwardsville Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Kobe Brown is introduced before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Missouri and Mississippi Valley State University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Sunday, Nov. 20. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 4-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri beat SIUE 105-80 on Tuesday. 

MVSU enters the contest 1-4 overall. On Friday, Mississippi Valley State defeated North Alabama 76-68. 

How to watch Missouri vs. MVSU men's basketball on live stream

SIU Edwardsville Missouri Basketball

Missouri's D'Moi Hodge walks off the court smiling during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 20

Location: Columbia, Missouri 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers or SECN+)

SECN+ is not a television channel. Viewers can access SECN+ through the ESPN app or ESPN.com/watch if the viewer already subscribes to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network. 

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | MVSU radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. George Ivory is the Mississippi Valley State University men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

