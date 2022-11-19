How to watch Mizzou vs. Mississippi Valley State basketball on live stream plus game time

The Missouri and Mississippi Valley State University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 4-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri beat SIUE 105-80 on Tuesday.

MVSU enters the contest 1-4 overall. On Friday, Mississippi Valley State defeated North Alabama 76-68.

How to watch Missouri vs. MVSU men's basketball on live stream

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 20

Location: Columbia, Missouri

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers or SECN+)

SECN+ is not a television channel. Viewers can access SECN+ through the ESPN app or ESPN.com/watch if the viewer already subscribes to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network.

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. George Ivory is the Mississippi Valley State University men's basketball head coach.

