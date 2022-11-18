How to watch Mizzou vs. New Mexico State football on TV, live stream plus game time

Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as he is hit by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) gets past Tennessee wide receiver Grant Frerking (0) en route to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs for yardage as he is chased by Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0), and defensive back Christian Charles (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a field goal as place kicker Sean Koetting (90) holds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove (1) out runs Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister (11) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Rakestraw Jr. was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (24) escapes from Missouri defensive lineman DJ Coleman (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) dives for yardage as he's hit by Missouri defensive back Jalani Williams (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (24) celebrates a touchdown with running back Jaylen Wright (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee place kicker Chase McGrath (40) kicks a field goal as place kicker Paxton Brooks (37) holds during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (80) signals touchdown after scoring in front of Missouri defensive back Marcus Clarke (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-24.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with his players during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee's Ramel Keyton (80) reaches for a pass over the middle during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)
Tennessee's Jabari Small (2) scores on a 10 yard run with Ramel Keyton (80) blocking Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)
Tennessee's Jabari Small (2) scores on a 10 yard run with Ramel Keyton (80) blocking Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) at the goal line during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)
A look at Tennessee vs. Mizzou football on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
Here is a look at the No. 5 Tennessee Vols vs. Missouri football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne, Associated Press
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne, AP photo
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz watches play on the Jumbotron in the second half of his team's 66-24 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Wade Payne, Associated Press
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel looks to the Jumbotron during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)