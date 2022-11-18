 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. New Mexico State football on TV, live stream plus game time

Missouri Tennessee Football

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

The New Mexico State and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. 

Mizzou comes into the contest 4-6 overall. Most recently, Tennessee defeated Missouri 66-24 on Nov. 12. 

NMSU enters the matchup 4-5 overall. On Nov. 12, New Mexico State beat Lamar 51-14.

How to watch Mizzou vs. NMSU football on TV, live stream

Missouri Tennessee Football

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Nov. 19

Location: Columbia, Missouri 

TV channel: ESPNU 

ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be Drew Carter (play-by-play) and Forrest Conoly (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | NMSU radio broadcast 

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Jerry Kill is the New Mexico State football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

