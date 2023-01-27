 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. No. 12 Iowa State basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

  • Benjamin Hochman

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares his thoughts on Mizzou’s throwback uniforms for Saturday’s big game against Iowa State. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Bob Uecker! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.

The Missouri and Iowa State men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet during the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28. 

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.

Iowa State, ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press Poll, enters the contest 15-4 overall. Most recently, ISU beat Kansas State 80-76 on Tuesday. 

Mizzou comes into the matchup 15-5 overall. On Tuesday, Missouri beat Ole Miss 89-77. 

Entering Saturday, Missouri leads the all-time series 150-86 vs. Iowa State. 

How to watch Mizzou vs. ISU basketball on TV, live stream

Missouri Mississippi Basketball

Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) drives past Mississippi guard Daeshun Ruffin (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

Game time: 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 28

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri 

TV channel: ESPN2

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | ISU radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. T.J. Otzelberger is the Iowa State men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

