How to watch Mizzou vs. No. 5 Tennessee Vols football on TV, live stream plus game time

The Missouri and Tennessee Vols football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 am. CT/noon ET.

Tennessee, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Georgia defeated Tennessee 27-13 on Nov. 5.

Mizzou comes into the contest 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the SEC. On Nov. 12, Kentucky beat Missouri 21-17.

How to watch Tennessee Vols vs. Mizzou football on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 12

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

TV channel: CBS

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Rick Neuheisel (analyst), and Sherree Burress (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Mizzou satellite radio channels: SiriusXM channels 109 or 304

Tennessee satellite radio channels: SiriusXM channels 138 or 191

Mizzou terrestrial radio broadcast: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Tennessee terrestrial radio broadcast: WIVK-FM 107.7; WNML-FM 99.1

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach.

