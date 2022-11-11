 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. No. 5 Tennessee Vols football on TV, live stream plus game time

Kentucky Missouri Football

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs the ball during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Missouri and Tennessee Vols football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

The game is scheduled to start at 11 am. CT/noon ET. 

Tennessee, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, enters the matchup 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Georgia defeated Tennessee 27-13 on Nov. 5. 

Mizzou comes into the contest 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the SEC. On Nov. 12, Kentucky beat Missouri 21-17. 

How to watch Tennessee Vols vs. Mizzou football on TV, live stream

Kentucky Missouri Football

Missouri running back Cody Schrader runs the ball during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 12 

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee 

TV channel: CBS 

CBS broadcasters are scheduled to be Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Rick Neuheisel (analyst), and Sherree Burress (sideline reporter). 

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | Tennessee radio broadcast 

Mizzou satellite radio channels: SiriusXM channels 109 or 304

Tennessee satellite radio channels: SiriusXM channels 138 or 191 

Mizzou terrestrial radio broadcast: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Tennessee terrestrial radio broadcast: WIVK-FM 107.7; WNML-FM 99.1 

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

