How to watch Mizzou vs. No. 5 Tennessee Vols football on TV, live stream plus game time

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardages as he's chased by Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Neyland Stadium is reflected in the face mask of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) before an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) takes a break on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 65-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker prepares to throw to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and quarterback Gaston Moore (13) watch their team during warm up before an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, right, carries the football against Kentucky linebacker Jamar Watson in the second half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Kentucky won 37-30. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker scores on a 12-yard touchdown run past Liberty's Javon Scruggs during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, center, talks to campers during a drill at the Manning Passing Academy on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux, La. Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Hendon Hooker: A look at the Tennessee Vols football quarterback, Virginia Tech transfer
Here is a look at Hendon Hooker, the Tennessee Vols football quarterback and transfer from the Virginia Tech Hokies.
1 of 27
Keith Srakocic
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) as he scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Ball State Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardages as he's chased by Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5)watches as his team warms up before an NCAA college football game against Ball State Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) leaves the field after his team defeated Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Neyland Stadium is reflected in the face mask of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) before an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Martin Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) takes a break on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 65-24. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker prepares to throw to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and quarterback Gaston Moore (13) watch their team during warm up before an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
John Bazemore
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Matt Bell
Hendon Hooker sets up a play before the snap during the Pittsburgh Virginia Tech NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Bell)
Nell Redmond
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, right, carries the football against Kentucky linebacker Jamar Watson in the second half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Kentucky won 37-30. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
MATT GENTRY
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker scores on a 12-yard touchdown run past Liberty's Javon Scruggs during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
Keith Srakocic
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) plays against Pittsburgh in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Matt Gentry
Virginia Tech's Hendon Hooker warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
John Raoux
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker runs against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Wade Payne
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Vasha Hunt
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Matthew Hinton
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, center, talks to campers during a drill at the Manning Passing Academy on the Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux, La. Saturday, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
John Bazemore
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)