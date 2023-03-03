Texas A&M's Henry Coleman III shoots past Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, Kobe Brown, left, and Noah Carter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, knocks the ball from Texas A&M's Dexter Dennis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Texas A&M's Tyrece Radford, right, dibbles the ball past Missouri's Sean East II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia, right, knocks the ball from Missouri's DeAndre Gholston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Tre Gomillion, left, Mohamed Diarra, center, and Sean East II, right, sit on the bench late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams, right, backs away from Wade Taylor IV, who dribbles past Missouri's D'Moi Hodge during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams, left, talks with Missouri coach Dennis Gates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, middle, chases the ball as Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia hits the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV, center, looks for help as Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, and Kobe Brown defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, right, tries to steal the ball from Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, and Texas A&M's Henry Coleman III vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, tips the ball next to Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Texas A&M's Solomon Washington, right, fights off Missouri's DeAndre Gholston (4) and D'Moi Hodge for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia, left, shoots past Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 69-60.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, drives past Texas A&M's Solomon Washington, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, pulls the ball from Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 69-60.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia, left, drives past Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV laughs as he walks on the court after a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 69-60.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, right, talks with Aidan Shaw, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Sean East II brings the ball up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 69-60.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A look at Mizzou vs. Texas A&M Aggies basketball on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri.
