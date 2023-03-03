The Missouri and Ole Miss men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, March 4 in Columbia, Missouri.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the matchup 22-8 overall and 10-7 in the SEC. Most recently, Mizzou beat LSU 81-76 on Wednesday.

Ole Miss comes into the contest 11-19 overall and 3-14 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Texas A&M defeated Ole Miss 69-61.

Earlier this season, Missouri beat Ole Miss 89-77 in Oxford, Mississippi, on Jan. 24.

How to watch Mizzou vs. Ole Miss basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 4

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Richard Hendrix (analyst).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Close 1 of 30 Texas A&M's Henry Coleman III shoots past Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, Kobe Brown, left, and Noah Carter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, knocks the ball from Texas A&M's Dexter Dennis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Dexter Dennis, right, shoots over Missouri's DeAndre Gholston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Tyrece Radford, right, dibbles the ball past Missouri's Sean East II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia, right, knocks the ball from Missouri's DeAndre Gholston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Kobe Brown dunks over Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV, front left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Tre Gomillion, left, Mohamed Diarra, center, and Sean East II, right, sit on the bench late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, top, shoots over Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Henry Coleman III celebrates a basket against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams, right, backs away from Wade Taylor IV, who dribbles past Missouri's D'Moi Hodge during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams, left, talks with Missouri coach Dennis Gates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, middle, chases the ball as Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia hits the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV, center, looks for help as Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, and Kobe Brown defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, right, tries to steal the ball from Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, and Texas A&M's Henry Coleman III vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, tips the ball next to Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Solomon Washington, right, fights off Missouri's DeAndre Gholston (4) and D'Moi Hodge for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri coach Dennis Gates watches the team play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Nick Honor, right, drives past Texas A&M's Dexter Dennis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, pushes past Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia, left, shoots past Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 69-60.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, drives past Texas A&M's Solomon Washington, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, pulls the ball from Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 69-60.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia, left, drives past Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Truman, the Missouri mascot, pumps up the crowd before the start of their NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV laughs as he walks on the court after a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 69-60.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, right, talks with Aidan Shaw, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Sean East II brings the ball up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 69-60.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Andre Gordon dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) A look at Mizzou vs. Texas A&M Aggies basketball on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri. 1 of 30 Texas A&M's Henry Coleman III shoots past Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, Kobe Brown, left, and Noah Carter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, knocks the ball from Texas A&M's Dexter Dennis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Dexter Dennis, right, shoots over Missouri's DeAndre Gholston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Tyrece Radford, right, dibbles the ball past Missouri's Sean East II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia, right, knocks the ball from Missouri's DeAndre Gholston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Kobe Brown dunks over Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV, front left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Tre Gomillion, left, Mohamed Diarra, center, and Sean East II, right, sit on the bench late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, top, shoots over Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Henry Coleman III celebrates a basket against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams, right, backs away from Wade Taylor IV, who dribbles past Missouri's D'Moi Hodge during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams, left, talks with Missouri coach Dennis Gates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, middle, chases the ball as Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia hits the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV, center, looks for help as Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, and Kobe Brown defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, right, tries to steal the ball from Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, and Texas A&M's Henry Coleman III vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, tips the ball next to Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Solomon Washington, right, fights off Missouri's DeAndre Gholston (4) and D'Moi Hodge for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri coach Dennis Gates watches the team play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Nick Honor, right, drives past Texas A&M's Dexter Dennis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, pushes past Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia, left, shoots past Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates talks with an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 69-60.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, drives past Texas A&M's Solomon Washington, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, pulls the ball from Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 69-60.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia, left, drives past Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Truman, the Missouri mascot, pumps up the crowd before the start of their NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV laughs as he walks on the court after a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 69-60.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, right, talks with Aidan Shaw, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Missouri's Sean East II brings the ball up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won 69-60.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Texas A&M's Andre Gordon dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Win Case is the Ole Miss men's basketball acting head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.