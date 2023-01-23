How to watch Mizzou vs. Ole Miss basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Missouri and Ole Miss men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the matchup 14-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. Most recently, Alabama defeated Mizzou 85-64 on Saturday.

Ole Miss comes into the contest 9-10 overall and 1-6 in the SEC. On Saturday, Arkansas beat Ole Miss 69-57.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Mizzou basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 24

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Kermit Davis is the Ole Miss men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.