How to watch Mizzou vs. Ole Miss basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Alabama Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Aidan Shaw, center, celebrates a dunk between Alabama's Jaden Bradley, right, and Noah Clowney during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Missouri and Ole Miss men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 24. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the matchup 14-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. Most recently, Alabama defeated Mizzou 85-64 on Saturday. 

Ole Miss comes into the contest 9-10 overall and 1-6 in the SEC. On Saturday, Arkansas beat Ole Miss 69-57. 

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Mizzou basketball on TV, live stream

Alabama Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Mohamed Diarra, right, pulls down a rebound in front of Alabama's Brandon Miller during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 24

Location: Oxford, Mississippi 

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | Ole Miss radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Kermit Davis is the Ole Miss men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

