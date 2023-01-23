How to watch Mizzou vs. Ole Miss basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Alabama's Mark Sears, center, has the ball stripped as he drives between Missouri's Noah Carter, right, and Tre Gomillion during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, right, and Alabama's Noah Clowney, left, vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri coach Dennis Gates argues a call with a referee during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Alabama's Noah Clowney, top, grabs a rebound above Missouri's Noah Carter's head during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Isiaih Mosley discusses a call with an official during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, center, celebrates a dunk between Alabama's Jaden Bradley, right, and Noah Clowney during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Alabama's Mark Sears, right, looks to pass as Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, center, and Nick Honor, left, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, sits on the bench between Tre Gomillion, right, and DeAndre Gholston during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Brown didn't play because of an ankle injury. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, left, tries to wrestle the ball from Alabama's Jaden Bradley, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Alabama's Noah Clowney, left, drives past Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, right, talks with D'Moi Hodge, left, during a break in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Noah Carter, top, pulls down a rebound over teammates Nick Honor, left, and Isiaih Mosley, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Nick Honor, right drives around Alabama's Noah Clowney during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Noah Carter, right, blocks the shot of Alabama's Noah Clowney, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Noah Carter saves the ball from going out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, brings the ball up court as Alabama head coach Nate Oats, right watches his feet during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Mohamed Diarra, center, shoots between Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly, right, and Noah Clowney, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Mohamed Diarra walks off the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Mohamed Diarra, right, pulls down a rebound in front of Alabama's Brandon Miller during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Aidan Shaw (23) pulls a rebound away from Alabama's Delaney Heard (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Alabama's Brandon Miller, top, passes the ball over Missouri's Isiaih Mosley (11) and Tre Gomillion, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
The Alabama bench celebrates a 3-point shot by Jahvon Quinerly (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Mohamed Diarra, right, pulls the ball from Alabama's Rylan Griffen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, has his shot blocked by Alabama's Brandon Miller, back left, as Noah Gurley defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, left, looks to pass the ball over Alabama's Dominick Welch during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, falls as he shoots in front of Alabama's Mark Sears during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, Kobe Brown, D'Moi Hodge, Ronnie DeGray III and Noah Carter, from left, watch the NCAA college basketball game from the bench during the final minute against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A look at Mizzou vs. No. 4 Alabama basketball on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023
Here's a look at the Missouri vs. Alabama men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri.
1 of 40
L.G. Patterson, Associated Press
Alabama's Mark Sears, center, has the ball stripped as he drives between Missouri's Noah Carter, right, and Tre Gomillion during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.
L.G. Patterson, Associated Press
Alabama's Brandon Miller, left, shoots over Missouri's Aidan Shaw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, right, and Alabama's Noah Clowney, left, vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Alabama's Brandon Miller, left, pushes past Missouri's D'Moi Hodge during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Alabama coach Nate Oats shouts instructions during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri coach Dennis Gates argues a call with a referee during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Alabama's Noah Clowney, top, grabs a rebound above Missouri's Noah Carter's head during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Isiaih Mosley discusses a call with an official during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Alabama's Noah Clowney shoots over Missouri's DeAndre Gholston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, center, celebrates a dunk between Alabama's Jaden Bradley, right, and Noah Clowney during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Alabama's Mark Sears, right, looks to pass as Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, center, and Nick Honor, left, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, sits on the bench between Tre Gomillion, right, and DeAndre Gholston during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Brown didn't play because of an ankle injury. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, left, tries to wrestle the ball from Alabama's Jaden Bradley, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Alabama's Jaden Bradley, right, drives past Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Alabama head coach Nate Oats watches his team play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Alabama's Jaden Bradley, left, drives past Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches the Alabama NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly, left, drives past Missouri's Aidan Shaw, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Alabama's Noah Clowney, left, drives past Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, right, talks with D'Moi Hodge, left, during a break in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Noah Carter, top, pulls down a rebound over teammates Nick Honor, left, and Isiaih Mosley, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Nick Honor, right drives around Alabama's Noah Clowney during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Noah Carter, right, blocks the shot of Alabama's Noah Clowney, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Noah Carter saves the ball from going out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Sean East II shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, left, brings the ball up court as Alabama head coach Nate Oats, right watches his feet during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Aidan Shaw celebrates a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Mohamed Diarra, center, shoots between Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly, right, and Noah Clowney, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Mohamed Diarra walks off the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Mohamed Diarra, right, pulls down a rebound in front of Alabama's Brandon Miller during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Aidan Shaw (23) pulls a rebound away from Alabama's Delaney Heard (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Alabama's Brandon Miller, top, passes the ball over Missouri's Isiaih Mosley (11) and Tre Gomillion, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
The Alabama bench celebrates a 3-point shot by Jahvon Quinerly (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Mohamed Diarra, right, pulls the ball from Alabama's Rylan Griffen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, has his shot blocked by Alabama's Brandon Miller, back left, as Noah Gurley defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, left, looks to pass the ball over Alabama's Dominick Welch during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, falls as he shoots in front of Alabama's Mark Sears during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, Kobe Brown, D'Moi Hodge, Ronnie DeGray III and Noah Carter, from left, watch the NCAA college basketball game from the bench during the final minute against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, center, celebrates a dunk between Alabama's Jaden Bradley, right, and Noah Clowney during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Mohamed Diarra, right, pulls down a rebound in front of Alabama's Brandon Miller during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Alabama won 85-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)