How to watch Mizzou vs. Olivia Dunne, LSU women's gymnastics on TV, live stream

NCAA Womens Gymnastics Championships

LSU's Olivia Dunne competes on the uneven bars during the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

 Matt Strasen

The LSU and Missouri women's gymnastics teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference meet on Friday, Jan. 20. 

The meet is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the meet 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Georgia 196.975-196.425 on Friday, Jan. 13. 

LSU, led by All-American Olivia Dunne, comes into the matchup 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. On Monday, Oklahoma defeated LSU 197.600-197.450 at the Maravich Center. 

How to watch LSU vs. Mizzou women's gymnastics on TV, live stream

NCAA Womens Championships Gymnastics

Missouri's Alisa Sheremeta competes on the balance beam during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Meet start time: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 20 

Location: Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana 

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

A look at Mizzou women's gymnastics at the 2022 NCAA Championships

Here is a look at the Missouri women's gymnastics team at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 14, 2022. 

Shannon Walker is the Mizzou women's gymnastics head coach. Jay Clark is the LSU women's gymnastics head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

