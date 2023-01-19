How to watch Mizzou vs. Olivia Dunne, LSU women's gymnastics on TV, live stream

The LSU and Missouri women's gymnastics teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference meet on Friday, Jan. 20.

The meet is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the meet 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Georgia 196.975-196.425 on Friday, Jan. 13.

LSU, led by All-American Olivia Dunne, comes into the matchup 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. On Monday, Oklahoma defeated LSU 197.600-197.450 at the Maravich Center.

How to watch LSU vs. Mizzou women's gymnastics on TV, live stream

Meet start time: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 20

Location: Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Shannon Walker is the Mizzou women's gymnastics head coach. Jay Clark is the LSU women's gymnastics head coach.

