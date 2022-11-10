 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. Penn men's basketball on live stream plus game time

S Indiana Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, celebrates a basket by Kobe Brown, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Missouri and Penn men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Friday, Nov. 11.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET. 

Mizzou comes into the matchup 1-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri defeated Southern Indiana 97-91 on Monday.

Penn enters the contest 0-1 overall. On Monday, Iona beat Penn 78-50.

How to watch Missouri vs. Penn basketball on live stream

S Indiana Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Aidan Shaw, right, celebrates a 3-point basket in front of Southern Indiana's Trevor Lakes in the first half of a game on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. v

Game time: 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 11

Location: Columbia, Missouri 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (SECN+ and ESPN+)

SECN+ is not a television channel. Viewers can access SECN+ through the ESPN app or ESPN.com/watch if the viewer already subscribes to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network.

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

A look at Mizzou vs. Southern Indiana men's basketball on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Here is a look at Missouri vs. Southern Indiana men's basketball on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri. 

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Steve Donahue is the Penn men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

