How to watch Mizzou vs. Penn men's basketball on live stream plus game time

Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, tries to block the shot of Southern Indiana's Tyler Henry, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri coach Dennis Gates, right, and Southern Indiana coach Stan Gouard, center, talk with an official as they wait for the lights to be turned on before the start of a game on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, left, celebrates a dunk by teammate Kobe Brown, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, celebrates a basket by Kobe Brown, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Southern Indiana's Kiyron Powell, right, fouls Missouri's DeAndre Gholston as he shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, center, dunks the ball over Southern Indiana's Nick Hittle, left, and Jack Mielke, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Noah Carter, left, and D'Moi Hodge, right, battle Southern Indiana's Gary Solomon, center, for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Southern Indiana's Kiyron Powell, right, get tangled up as they fight for rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Southern Indiana head coach Stan Gouard watches his team play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Tre Gomillion, right, celebrate as they walk off the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates positions his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Southern Indiana's Jeremiah Hernandez, left, is fouled by Missouri's Isiaih Mosley, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Southern Indiana's Jelani Simmons, right, shoots over Missouri's Noah Carter, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates watches his team warmup before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, right, talks with assistant coach Dickey Nutt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri fans wait for the lights to start working in Mizzou Arena before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Southern Indiana's Jelani Simmons, left, catches an inbound pass in front of Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, shoots past Southern Indiana's Kiyron Powell, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri mascot, Truman, entertains the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
The Missouri Golden Girls perform during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Sean East II watches a three point shot in front of his bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Fans hold Norm Stewart cutouts during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A look at Mizzou vs. Southern Indiana men's basketball on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
Here is a look at Missouri vs. Southern Indiana men's basketball on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri.
1 of 26
L.G. Patterson, AP photo
Southern Indiana's Gary Solomon, bottom, and Jelani Simmons, right, battle with Missouri's Nick Honor, center, for a loose ball on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
L.G. Patterson, AP Photo
Missouri's Sean East II is fouled by Southern Indiana's Gary Solomon as they battle for rebound during the first half on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, tries to block the shot of Southern Indiana's Tyler Henry, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson, AP photo
Missouri coach Dennis Gates, right, and Southern Indiana coach Stan Gouard, center, talk with an official as they wait for the lights to be turned on before the start of a game on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
L.G. Patterson, AP photo
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, right, celebrates a 3-point basket in front of Southern Indiana's Trevor Lakes in the first half of a game on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. v
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, left, celebrates a dunk by teammate Kobe Brown, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, celebrates a basket by Kobe Brown, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Southern Indiana's Kiyron Powell, right, fouls Missouri's DeAndre Gholston as he shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, center, dunks the ball over Southern Indiana's Nick Hittle, left, and Jack Mielke, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Noah Carter, left, and D'Moi Hodge, right, battle Southern Indiana's Gary Solomon, center, for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Southern Indiana's Kiyron Powell, right, get tangled up as they fight for rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Southern Indiana head coach Stan Gouard watches his team play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Tre Gomillion, right, celebrate as they walk off the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates positions his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Southern Indiana's Jeremiah Hernandez, left, is fouled by Missouri's Isiaih Mosley, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Southern Indiana's Jelani Simmons, right, shoots over Missouri's Noah Carter, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates watches his team warmup before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
The Antlers greet the Southern Indiana basketball team before the start of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, right, talks with assistant coach Dickey Nutt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri fans wait for the lights to start working in Mizzou Arena before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Southern Indiana's Jelani Simmons, left, catches an inbound pass in front of Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, shoots past Southern Indiana's Kiyron Powell, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri mascot, Truman, entertains the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
The Missouri Golden Girls perform during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Missouri's Sean East II watches a three point shot in front of his bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
L.G. Patterson
Fans hold Norm Stewart cutouts during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, celebrates a basket by Kobe Brown, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)