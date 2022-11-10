How to watch Mizzou vs. Penn men's basketball on live stream plus game time

The Missouri and Penn men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Friday, Nov. 11.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 1-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri defeated Southern Indiana 97-91 on Monday.

Penn enters the contest 0-1 overall. On Monday, Iona beat Penn 78-50.

How to watch Missouri vs. Penn basketball on live stream

Game time: 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 11

Location: Columbia, Missouri

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (SECN+ and ESPN+)

SECN+ is not a television channel. Viewers can access SECN+ through the ESPN app or ESPN.com/watch if the viewer already subscribes to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network.

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Steve Donahue is the Penn men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.