Mississippi State guard Dashawn Davis (10) guards Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State forward Tyler Stevenson (14) looks for an open teammate as he is pressured by Missouri guards Kobe Brown (24) and Kaleb Brown (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots over the defense of Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) tries to dribble past Mississippi State guard Dashawn Davis (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) gets past Mississippi State forward Will McNair Jr. (13) on his way to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State guards Dashawn Davis (10) and Cameron Matthews (4) block a shot attempt by Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) makes a layup while Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley (11) watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore (3) shouts as he dunks over Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore (3) calls out as he hangs on the basket rim after scoring a dunk against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans shouts instructions to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) dunks past Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates calls out to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State guard Cameron Matthews (4) leaps over Missouri guard Sean East II (55) and Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore (3) as he fields a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) battles Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra (0) for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State forward Tyler Stevenson (14) pushes past Missouri guards Kaleb Brown (1) and Kobe Brown, as he chases a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State guard Shawn Jones Jr., right, attempts to dribble past Missouri guard Sean East II (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries (0) attempts a 3-point basket against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra (0) guards Mississippi State guard Cameron Matthews (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith is pressured by Missouri guards Kobe Brown (24) and D'Moi Hodge (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) attempts a dunk against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans calls out to his players during an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore (3) shouts as he dunks over Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley (11) is fouled by Mississippi State guard Dashawn Davis (10) while being defended by Shawn Jones Jr. (30) and Cameron Matthews (4) during an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates reacts to a play during an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri guard Sean East II (55) is closely guarded by Mississippi State guard Dashawn Davis (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) scores an uncontested dunk against Mississippi State during an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Missouri guard Sean East II (55) motions a play to teammates during an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A look at Mizzou vs. Mississippi State basketball on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Mississippi State men's basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Starkville, Mississippi.
