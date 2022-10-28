How to watch Mizzou vs. South Carolina football on TV, live stream plus game time

Missouri running back Cody Schrader, top, is tackled by Vanderbilt's Jaylen Mahoney, right, during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 17-14.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader crosses the goal line on a 5-yard touchdown run against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (20) runs for a 5-yard touchdown past Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Abilene Christian Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Louisiana Tech defensive back BeeJay Williamson (4) stops Missouri running back Cody Schrader (20) during the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (20) rushes for a first down during the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a 5-yard run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Lutheran South head coach Chuck Faucette discusses a play with Cody Schrader after giving up a touchdown during the football game played on Saturday, September 19th, 2015, at Westminster Christian Academy in Chesterfield, MO. Richard Ulreich special for STLhighschoolsports.com
Cody Schrader: A look at the Mizzou football running back, Truman State transfer
Here is a look at Cody Schrader, the Missouri football running back and transfer from Truman State. His hometown is St. Louis, Missouri.
Mizzou running back Cody Schrader runs for a 60-plus-yard gain on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the second quarter of a game against Georgia on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri running back Cody Schrader carries the ball against Auburn on Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Missouri running back Cody Schrader carries the ball against Abilene Christian on Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia.
Missouri running back Cody Schrader scores during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader, pictured here at the Tigers' spring game on March 19, 2022 in Columbia, might be the team's starting running back in the season opener.
Lutheran South's Cody Schrader (7) sheds tacklers as he scores a touchdown against John Burroughs. Ben Loewnau, STLhighschoolsports.com
Lutheran South junior Vito Orlando (R) hands the ball off to senior Cody Schrader (L) on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at MICDS High School in Ladue, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
