 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch Mizzou vs. South Carolina football on TV, live stream plus game time

  • 0
Vanderbilt Commodores vs Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) takes the ball from quarterback Brady Cook (12) on a reverse for a touchdown in the second quarter during an SEC football game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The Missouri and South Carolina Gamecocks football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 29. 

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET. 

Mizzou enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Vanderbilt 17-14 on Oct. 22.

South Carolina, ranked No. 25 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 22, the SC Gamecocks defeated Texas A&M 30-34.

People are also reading…

How to watch SC Gamecocks vs. Missouri football on TV, live stream

Texas A M South Carolina Football

South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad Johnson (19) and defensive back Cam Smith (9) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Game time: 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

TV channel: SEC Network 

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter). 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | South Carolina radio broadcast 

Cody Schrader: A look at the Mizzou football running back, Truman State transfer

Here is a look at Cody Schrader, the Missouri football running back and transfer from Truman State. His hometown is St. Louis, Missouri. 

1 of 15

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: It’s only five Blues games … but where is Jordan Kyrou?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News