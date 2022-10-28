How to watch Mizzou vs. South Carolina football on TV, live stream plus game time

The Missouri and South Carolina Gamecocks football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET.

Mizzou enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Vanderbilt 17-14 on Oct. 22.

South Carolina, ranked No. 25 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 22, the SC Gamecocks defeated Texas A&M 30-34.

How to watch SC Gamecocks vs. Missouri football on TV, live stream

Game time: 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.