Mississippi's Jaemyn Brakefield, left, and Missouri's Noah Carter battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Nick Honor and Mississippi's Jaemyn Brakefield collide as Honor catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown celebrates as the final second ticks off the clock in their 82-77 victory over Mississippi in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mississippi's Robert Allen (21) argues a called foul with the officials during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates discusses a call with the official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Aidan Shaw dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Sean East II, top, defends Mississippi's Jaemyn Brakefield during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Noah Carter celebrates a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mississippi head coach Win Case catches the ball as it goes out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mississippi's TJ Caldwell, top, shoots between Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, Sean East II, left, and Kobe Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mississippi's Jayveous McKinnis, right, tries to get around Missouri's Noah Carter, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mississippi's Jaemyn Brakefield sits on the court after being called for a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, right, talks to Noah Carter, left, and DeAndre Gholston during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Noah Carter, right, Tre Gomillion, left, and Mississippi's Jaemyn Brakefield, vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mississippi's James White, left, takes off his jersey as he walks off the court after losing 82-77 to Missouri in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Noah Carter, center, celebrates a basket with DeAndre Gholston, right, and D'Moi Hodge, left, during the second half against Mississippi on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77.
Mississippi's Jaemyn Brakefield, top, shoots over Missouri's Noah Carter (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, left, grabs the ball in front of Mississippi's Matthew Murrell, right, and TJ Caldwell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, top, shoots between Mississippi's Myles Burns, right, Robert Allen, left, and Jaemyn Brakefield during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Noah Carter pumps up the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A look at Mizzou vs. Ole Miss basketball on Saturday, March 4, 2023
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Ole Miss men's basketball game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri.
Missouri's Aidan Shaw, top, is fouled by Mississippi's TJ Caldwell, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Mississippi's Jaemyn Brakefield, top, shoots over Missouri's Kobe Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, dribbles around Mississippi's Jaemyn Brakefield during the second half Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.
Mississippi players watch the final minute of their 82-77 loss to Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's Noah Carter, center, celebrates a basket with DeAndre Gholston, right, and D'Moi Hodge, left, during the second half against Mississippi on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77.
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates watches his team play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston laughs with teammates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri. Missouri won 82-77.
Mississippi's Matthew Murrell shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
