The Missouri and Tennessee Vols men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET.

Mizzou enters the matchup 18-6 overall and 6-5 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat South Carolina 83-74 on Tuesday.

The UT Vols, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press poll, come into the contest 19-5 overall and 8-3 in the SEC. On Wednesday, Vanderbilt defeated Tennessee 66-65.

Entering Saturday, Tennessee leads the all-time series 11-8 vs. Missouri.

How to watch Mizzou vs. Tennessee Vols basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 11

Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Rick Barnes is the Tennessee Vols men's basketball head coach.

