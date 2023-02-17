How to watch Mizzou vs. Texas A&M Aggies basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

The Missouri and Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Columbia, Missouri.

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the matchup 19-7 overall and 7-6 in the SEC. Most recently, Auburn defeated Missouri 89-56 on Tuesday.

The TAMU Aggies come into the contest 19-7 overall and 11-2 in the SEC. On Wednesday, Texas A&M beat Arkansas 62-56.

Entering Saturday, Texas A&M leads the all-time series 23-20 vs. Mizzou.

How to watch Mizzou vs. TAMU Aggies basketball on TV, live stream

Game time: 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 18

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

TAMU Aggies terrestrial radio stations: WTAW-AM 1620; WTAW-FM 94.5