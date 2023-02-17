 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How to watch Mizzou vs. Texas A&M Aggies basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

  • 0
Auburn basketball vs Missouri 2.14.23

Missouri's Nick Honor (10) shoots over Auburn's Dylan Cardwell (44) in the first half of the Auburn vs. Missouri men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. 

 Adam Sparks / Opelika Auburn News

The Missouri and Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Columbia, Missouri. 

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. 

Mizzou enters the matchup 19-7 overall and 7-6 in the SEC. Most recently, Auburn defeated Missouri 89-56 on Tuesday. 

The TAMU Aggies come into the contest 19-7 overall and 11-2 in the SEC. On Wednesday, Texas A&M beat Arkansas 62-56. 

Entering Saturday, Texas A&M leads the all-time series 23-20 vs. Mizzou. 

How to watch Mizzou vs. TAMU Aggies basketball on TV, live stream

People are also reading…

Auburn basketball vs Missouri 2.14.23

Missouri's Noah Carter (35) shoots in the first half of the Auburn vs. Missouri men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. 

Game time: 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 18 

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst). 

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | TAMU radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

TAMU Aggies terrestrial radio stations: WTAW-AM 1620; WTAW-FM 94.5 

A look at Mizzou vs. Auburn basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Auburn men's basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama. 

1 of 109