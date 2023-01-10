 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. Texas A&M Aggies basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time

Vanderbilt Missouri Basketball

Missouri's D'Moi Hodge goes to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 85-82. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Missouri and Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Jan. 11. 

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Mizzou enters the matchup 13-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Vanderbilt 85-82 on Saturday. 

The TAMU Aggies come into the contest 10-5 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. On Saturday, Texas A&M defeated LSU 69-56. 

Entering Wednesday, Texas A&M leads the all-time series 22-20 vs. Mizzou. 

How to watch Mizzou vs. TAMU Aggies basketball on TV, live stream

Vanderbilt Missouri Basketball

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates watches player introductions before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Game time: 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 11

Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas 

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst). 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | TAMU radio broadcast

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Buzz Williams is the Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

