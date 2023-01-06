 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time info

  • Benjamin Hochman

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares his thoughts after nationally ranked Mizzou lost a close one at nationally ranked Arkansas. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Diane Keaton! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.

The Vanderbilt and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. 

Mizzou, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 12-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Arkansas beat Missouri 74-68 on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt comes into the matchup 8-6 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 84-79 in overtime. 

Entering Saturday, Missouri leads the all-time series 8-7 vs. Vanderbilt. 

How to watch Missouri vs. Vanderbilt basketball on TV, live stream

Missouri Arkansas Basketball

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) tries to get past Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 7

Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri 

TV channel: CBS

Online live stream: ParamountPlus.com

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

A look at Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Jerry Stackhouse is the Vanderbilt men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

