How to watch Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time info

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares his thoughts after nationally ranked Mizzou lost a close one at nationally ranked Arkansas. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Diane Keaton! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) tries to get past Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh (13) as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) and Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) defends against Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (13) shoots a three point shot against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) tries to get past Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) dunks the ball on a fast break against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) is fouled by Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Missouri guard Sean East II (55) and Arkansas guard Joseph Pinion (5) fight for control of the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh (13) reacts after a big play against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) drives past Missouri defenders D'Moi Hodge (5) and Kobe Brown (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas guard Joseph Pinion (5) reacts after hitting a three point shot against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) is fouled by Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) on a drive to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) tries to shoot over Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Missouri guard Sean East II (55) tries to drive past Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh (13) puts the pressure on Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) drives past Missouri guard Nick Honor during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas' Ricky Council IV (1) and Joseph Pinion (5) celebrate with fans after Arkansas defeated Missouri 74-68 during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) tries to get the crowd fired up after getting fouled by a Missouri defender during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) shoots a three pointer over Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
A look at Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
