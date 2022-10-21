 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt football on TV, online live stream plus game time

APTOPIX Missouri Florida Football

Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs past the Florida defense on an 18-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

The Vanderbilt and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 22. 

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT. 

Vanderbilt enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Oct. 15.

Missouri comes into the contest 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Florida beat Mizzou 24-17.

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Missouri football on TV, live stream

Georgia Vanderbilt Football

Vanderbilt wide receiver Jayden McGowan (16) runs the ball past past Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Game time: 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22. 

Location: Columbia, Missouri 

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst), and Andraya Carter (sideline reporter). 

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

