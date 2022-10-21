How to watch Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt football on TV, online live stream plus game time

The Vanderbilt and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 55-0 on Oct. 15.

Missouri comes into the contest 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 8, Florida beat Mizzou 24-17.

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Missouri football on TV, live stream

Game time: 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Location: Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst), and Andraya Carter (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Clark Lea is the Vanderbilt football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.