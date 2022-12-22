How to watch Mizzou vs. Wake Forest football on TV, live stream plus game time

The Missouri and Wake Forest football teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET.

Mizzou enters the contest 6-6 overall. Most recently, Missouri beat Arkansas 29-27 on Nov. 25.

Wake Forest comes into the matchup 7-5 overall. On Nov. 26, Duke defeated Wake Forest 34-31.

The Gasparilla Bowl is the first meeting all-time between the Missouri and Wake Forest football programs.

Gasparilla Bowl: How to watch Wake Forest vs. Mizzou football on TV, live stream

Game time: 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 23

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), and Lericia Harris (sideline reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Wake Forest terrestrial radio stations: WBRF-FM 98.1; WPOL-AM 1340; WPOL-FM 103.5

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Dave Clawson is the Wake Forest football head coach.