How to watch Mizzou vs. Wake Forest football on TV, live stream plus game time

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Missouri Tigers

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, center, celebrates his interception in the end zone with teammate Martez Manuel, right, in the third quarter of a game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. 

 David Carson, Post-Dispatch

Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson preview Mizzou's Bowl game on their latest episode of Eye on the Tigers podcast on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Listen to the full episode along with a preview of Mizzou's Braggin' Rights game.

The Missouri and Wake Forest football teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23. 

The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET.

Mizzou enters the contest 6-6 overall. Most recently, Missouri beat Arkansas 29-27 on Nov. 25. 

Wake Forest comes into the matchup 7-5 overall. On Nov. 26, Duke defeated Wake Forest 34-31. 

The Gasparilla Bowl is the first meeting all-time between the Missouri and Wake Forest football programs. 

Gasparilla Bowl: How to watch Wake Forest vs. Mizzou football on TV, live stream

Syracuse Wake Forest Football

Wake Forest players take the field before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Game time: 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 23

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida 

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), and Lericia Harris (sideline reporter).  

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Missouri Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, and running back Cody Schrader, left, are congratulated by the crowd after scoring a touchdown during the Tigers' game against Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast  

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Wake Forest terrestrial radio stations: WBRF-FM 98.1; WPOL-AM 1340; WPOL-FM 103.5

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Dave Clawson is the Wake Forest football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

