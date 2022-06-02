How upcoming MLB draft played pivotal role in Mizzou's pursuit of QB transfer

COLUMBIA, Mo. — College football coaches have an endless list of concerns when it comes to the uncertain state of the sport, especially in the Southeastern Conference. Recruiting, scheduling, the transfer portal, name, image and likeness rules, NIL collectives, conference expansion, playoff expansion.

Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is tackling all of those issues and more. He’s got another more pressing situation to resolve: Who’s going to play quarterback in 2022?

The Tigers have one of the least established QB crews among Power 5 programs heading into the summer. Drinkwitz has three scholarship quarterbacks on campus currently and a newly arrived veteran walk-on. It’s clear that one of those four will open the season behind center Sept. 1 against Louisiana Tech. Which one? Still a mystery.

On Thursday, fresh off two days in Destin, Florida, at the SEC spring meetings, Drinkwitz met with reporters in Columbia to discuss the current state of the roster and the sport at large. To no surprise, the QB situation consumed most of the oxygen in the room. Here’s where things stand as of this week: Returners Brady Cook and Tyler Macon competed against each other in the spring. They’re both on campus for offseason workouts, along with freshman Sam Horn, the four-star prospect from Georgia. The Tigers have also added 24-year-old seventh-year senior and former Southern Miss starter Jack Abraham as a walk-on. The roster includes two more walk-ons, redshirt freshman Tommy Lock and newly arrived freshman walk-on Brett Brown.

Horn is the wild card. As you know by now, he’s a prospect for next month’s MLB draft. He plans to play football and baseball at Mizzou, but he could instead opt for a professional baseball contract depending on how the draft unfolds. That possibility is a major reason Drinkwitz went shopping for a transfer this offseason and ultimately landed Abraham.

“I think I've been very consistent on saying this: I thought Brady Cook and Tyler Macon both had good springs,” Drinkwitz said Thursday. “Us looking at a potential transfer quarterback was really no slight on them. It was more (about) … the one thing that neither one of those guys can change is the amount of experience they have playing college football. In our first six games, we have three on the road at Kansas State, at Auburn, at Florida. And the best teacher is experience. So in those situations, having an experienced quarterback was something that was important and something that we were looking for. Jack provides us that experience and accountability and understanding of what those environments are.”

But … that doesn’t mean the competition ended when Abraham joined the team.

“I saw a headline that he was the presumed starter,” Drinkwitz said. “I think that was a presumed headline. That's not the case at all. It's an open competition.

“We're very excited about Sam. I think I've been very clear since the start of spring that I would not name a starter until San Horn had the opportunity to compete for that position. And that is ongoing and starting right now as he's been on campus to utilize OTAs - individual skill instruction that we're calling OTAs – and allow him to get up to speed. We're doing that right now.”

Drinkwitz is not ignoring the MLB possibility when it comes to his new QB. The draft is July 17-19. Last year’s deadline for draft picks to sign their contract was Aug. 1. This year’s deadline should be in the same ballpark — no pun.

“I'm not naive to the fact that Sam is going to have a difficult choice in front of him in mid-July as he is an unbelievable baseball player with the ability to get drafted and is going to have to make a decision on which sport he wants to pursue in the future,” Drinkwitz said. “I've met with his family and him, and we believe that he's got a great, unbelievable future here as both a football player and a baseball player within the Mizzou football and baseball families. That's what we're pushing them on. But I also am not naive to the fact that he could choose to pursue a career in the major leagues. And I could not stay status quo and only have two quarterbacks on the roster with experience. So we needed to have somebody else.”

That somebody else became Abraham after Drinkwitz missed on other Power 5 transfers, most notably Jayden Daniels, JT Daniels and Gerry Bohanon.

“That was something that we had to have,” he said. “And so being able to explain that to both Brady and Tyler, our football team and the Horns — the team, the team, the team comes first — I have to put ourselves in a position for our team to be successful with contingency plans. That's what we were able to do. Jack has experience, has been in multiple systems and will have the ability to compete for the starting job. But those four guys will be the guys and we'll see which one comes out as a starter sooner rather than later.”

Drinkwitz was in Destin for the first couple days of OTAs, but he’s watched film of Horn’s workouts.

“We'll know more (Friday) after we go in the morning for OTAs and see where Sam is throwing the football,” he said. “But obviously you’re talking about a guy who led his team to an undefeated season, the Georgia state championship, a guy that's got multi years experience. Obviously, he's got elite-level arm talent. He's a big, strong physical player. He's got a lot of ability. But he's got a lot of development to do. And he’s gotta get sped up on the game college football. He's everything that we knew we were getting when we recruited him.”

Believe it or not, the Tigers have newcomers at other positions, too. Here’s the complete list of players who have joined the program in the last couple weeks. This does not count the transfers and freshmen who enrolled in January and took part in spring practices. An asterisk denotes a walk-on.

QB: Sam Horn, Jack Abraham* (Mississippi State), Brett Brown*

RB: Tavorus Jones, Anthony Favrow*

WR: Demariyon Houston (junior college), Ja’Marion Wayne

OL: Valen Erickson, Curtis Peagler, Tristan Wilson, Xavier Machado*, Jack McGarry*

DL: DJ Coleman (Jacksonville State), Josh Landry (Baylor), Marquis Gracial, Jalen Marshall, DJ Wesolak

LB: Carmycah Glass, Nate Norris*

DB: LJ Hewitt (junior college), Isaac Thompson, Boyton Chaney*

K: Nick Quadrini*

Also, newly signed junior college offensive lineman Ma’Kyi Lee will arrive this weekend to join the team.

The Tigers had a need for Landry at defensive tackle because Daniel Robledo suffered an upper body injury that will likely sideline him until the team’s bye week in October, Drinkwitz said.

Is Mizzou done adding players to the roster? Sort of.

“We've kind of taken the approach, the best available player or somebody we felt like could really impact our roster in a positive way that we could potentially make room for them,” Drinkwitz said. “But we're not actively seeking anybody right now. It would have to be (at) a position of need and (someone with) multiple years of eligibility. I think we're almost done portal shopping. Almost. But never say never.”

Five players have left the team/entered the portal since the end of spring practices: receiver JJ Hester (Oklahoma), defensive linemen Ben Key (UNLV) and Jon Jones, cornerback Zxaequan Reeves (Coastal Carolina) and safety Stacy Brown.

Four players have been fully cleared for offseason workouts after undergoing surgeries: safety Martez Manuel (elbow), cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (knee) and Kris Abrams-Draine (shoulder) and defensive lineman Ky Montgomery (knee).

Drinkwitz also addressed several issues that came up in Destin and linger as major storylines across the sport, namely, conference scheduling, the transfer portal and NIL. Check out this week’s College Sports Insider (online Thursday evening, in print Friday morning) for more from Drinkwitz on those topics.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.