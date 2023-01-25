In Isiaih Mosley's first start, Mizzou basketball unlocks 3-point shooting in first SEC road win

OXFORD, Miss. — It was an inconsequential play in a game of 136 possessions, but in his most complete outing in a Missouri uniform Tuesday, Isiaih Mosley showed another element of his game rarely seen during his sometimes confounding, other times dazzling debut season.

On a night when Mizzou unlocked its perimeter shooting in an 89-77 victory at Ole Miss, Mosley (finally) rediscovered his 3-point stroke — and more. He scored on the break. He set up teammates on the run and in the halfcourt. He forced Rebel turnovers. And when his team tried to salvage a second-half possession, he sprawled to the floor and crashed into his bench trying to corral a loose ball.

The ball slipped beyond his grasp but not the game. In his first start for the Tigers (15-5, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) Mosley gave another promising glimpse of his vast potential with 20 points, five assists, two steals and one well-earned floor burn in Mizzou’s first SEC road win. It was the kind of night Mizzou fans have waited to witness since Mosley transferred from Missouri State last summer — then probably wondered if they’d ever see during his six-game exile from Dennis Gates’ rotation.

It might have been a sneak peek of what’s to come over the season’s next two months.

“It feels good to be back, you know,” Mosley said in his first interview since the season tipped off in November. “I kind of missed a lot of games … but I'll give a shout out to the coaching staff, give a shout out to Columbia, Missouri, my teammates, because they all had my back. I probably wouldn't be here if my teammates, Columbia and my coaching staff weren’t so behind me and wanted me to be so successful.”

Here’s the best news for Mizzou’s offense: Like his teammates, Mosley recaptured his 3-point touch Tuesday. He scored 19 points in Saturday’s loss to Alabama but missed 7 of 8 attempts from beyond the arc. He was hardly alone there. The Tigers shot 3 of 28 from deep against the SEC-leading Crimson Tide, their worst shooting game of the season. Three days later, Mizzou connected on 16 of 30 shots from behind the arc at sparsely filled SJB Pavilion, matching its most 3s of the year. It was MU’s most prolific 3-point shooting game in SEC play since entering the league a decade ago — and the most in any conference game since Mike Anderson’s Tigers drained 17 3s against Oklahoma State on Jan. 30, 2010.

On Tuesday, D’Moi Hodge shook loose from his scoring slump with 24 points, making 6 of 11 from 3, while Kobe Brown returned to the lineup and drilled 4 of 6 3s and scored 18 points. Mosley, too, got hot and stayed hot, hitting 4 of 7 from deep.

“It feels great because that’s one of the things I feel I do at a very high level,” Mosley said. “So, you know, it's just a matter of time before everything comes together with my teammates. ... It feels good to hit some outside shots. I feel like my legs are starting to get back under me.”

“They shot the same shots the last three or four games,” Gates added. “They just didn't go in and we didn't want to put any added pressure on our guys. We kept our same routine. We didn't hit a panic button. I just credit our entire program our entire team for just continuing to not waver and believe in each other and believe in our style.”

What’s the secret to the rapid 3-point turnaround?

“Truthfully,” Brown said, “I don’t think it’s a secret. I feel like our assist count was up (to 21). And when our assist count is up, guys are just looking for others and it just gave shooters more confidence to shoot the ball.”

In a game Gates later called “a must-win” as the Tigers reach next week’s midpoint of the conference schedule, Brown returned from the ankle injury that sidelined him Saturday, but just as important, Hodge returned from the shooting slump that dragged down Mizzou’s scoring efficiency the last two weeks. Hodge arrived in Oxford having made just 4 of 25 3s over the last four games. He had 14 points by halftime, more than he’s scored since a Jan. 7 win over Vanderbilt.

“It felt good just to know that my shots were falling,” Hodge said. “I just keep doing the same thing, just knowing that they’re gonna come back to me.”

Starting in place of injured guard Tre Gomillion, Mosley caught fire from deep early then drained back-to-back 3s during a first-half surge to give the Tigers their biggest lead of the half, 44-28.

“Man, he’s a really good player,” Brown said of Mosley. “The 3s that he shoots, a lot of people say those are bad shots. But those are great shots for him. We see him work on those day in and day out. And in practiced he makes them. You’ve seen his highlights last year. Those are shots that he makes. We tell him to keep shooting.”

While the Tigers got Brown back from injury—“I hate missing games,” he said, “especially if we lose”—Ole Miss (9-11, 1-7) played without leading scorer Matthew Murrell, who injured his knee Saturday at Arkansas. Still, the Rebels pecked away at the Tigers’ lead late in the first half and used their advantage on the glass during a 13-3 run over the final couple minutes to closed within six points by halftime.

The Tigers quickly restored order in the second half, getting a boost off the bench from 6-foot-10 junior college transfer Mohamed Diarra. Getting more minutes at the expense of former starter Ronnie DeGray III, Diarra continued to capitalize with much-needed action on the boards. Early in the second half, Diarra grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed jumper and found Hodge in the corner for a rare second-chance 3-pointer. Later, Diarra knocked down his second 3 of the season to give him a season-high nine points, then finished a strong shift on the floor with a put-back. He finished with 11 points and a team-best six rebounds.

“We know he’s a monster on the rebounds in practice,” Hodge said. “So we’re not surprised he's doing what he's doing. We’re just encouraging him to keep doing what he's good at — and great at.”

Gomillion missed the first game of his four-year Division I college career with a groin injury, marking another game Gates didn’t have his full roster available. But the player who missed the most time is back — now as a starter and starting to deliver on the promise.

Mosley was gone from the rotation, sometimes away from the practice court, too, for reasons Gates has never fully explained, but he was always part of the team. Now, a major part.

“The big picture is we remained connected with (Mosley) and he remained connected with us,” Gates said. “So what you see now is obviously just the sum of all those days of staying connected with each other. Whether it's a text message, FaceTime, whether it's just a simple meeting, those things make a difference. He never wavered in terms of staying connected into the game plan. He was coaching on the sidelines when you look at different games where he had DNPs (did not play). But the big picture in all of it, he celebrated his teammates and his teammates are currently celebrating him.”