Increased COVID cases means no bowl game for Mizzou

“At that point it became a local county health officials and team doctors’ decision that we needed to pause for seven days to try to prevent the spread and prevent any more outbreak,” he said. “For us to try to travel this team to Nashville would put the public health at risk.”

Drinkwitz stands by his decision to give players the option to visit family for Christmas. Part of the Music City Bowl’s appeal was the Dec. 30 date that would allow players to return home for both Christmas and New Year’s before they’d have to return for the start of the spring semester in January.

“We allowed our team to travel home for the holidays after an extremely long season, which we started July 26 and played a game all the way up until December 19 and felt like it was in the best interest of our players’ mental health to travel home,” he said. “We didn't feel like it was a risk.”

“Our staff and players wanted to forge on,” he added. “We were committed to trying to do everything possible. This has nothing to do with total numbers, scholarship numbers, anything like that. This is a local county health and doctors’ decision that we posed a public health risk if we were to continue to practice and move forward.