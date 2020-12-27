Increased COVID cases means no bowl game for Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A high number of COVID-19 cases among players, coaches and staff forced Mizzou to pull out of Wednesday’s Music City Bowl against Iowa, the team announced Sunday. With no chance to reschedule the matchup, the Music City Bowl became the latest canceled bowl game, and thus abruptly ending Eli Drinkwitz's debut Mizzou season with a 5-5 record.
"It's not the way we wanted to end it, but it is something that we can't control, and we wanted to make sure that the health and safety of our coaches and our student athletes stayed at the forefront," Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk said.
Meeting with reporters Sunday on Zoom, Drinkwitz said players and coaches “wanted to forge on,” but with the team’s increased number of positive cases, any further activities would be considered a public health risk by local health officials. The team will pause all team activities through Jan. 2.
Drinkwitz didn’t second-guess his decision to allow players to return home for Christmas after the Dec. 19 regular-season finale and spared his players any responsibility for the bowl’s cancelation.
“If there's anybody to blame for this it would fall on my shoulders as the head coach and the leader of this organization,” he said. “It is by no means our players’ fault or our organization’s health care or protocols. We have followed those stringently since their inception, and we have done everything possible. But if there was an easy way out of this predicament with this virus, I think the country would have already handled that.
“For us to be belittled or beleaguered on social media or players to be challenged because they went home for Christmas is unfair. If they want to direct that at anybody, ultimately as the head coach, you can place that blame on my shoulders. But our players didn't do anything wrong. It's just unfortunate that we're going through a global pandemic.”
The Music City Bowl announced that all ticket purchases will be refunded in the next seven to 10 business days. MU became the third Southeastern Conference team forced to pull out of its bowl game because of COVID cases, following Tennessee (Liberty Bowl) and South Carolina (Gasparilla Bowl).
"We are extremely disappointed to have our season end today," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Sunday, his season over with a 6-2 record. "This is a remarkable group of players and men, and it has been an honor to coach them."
Here’s how the timeline unfolded, according to Drinkwitz and Mizzou officials:
The team had one positive COVID case before traveling to Starkville, Mississippi, for the Dec. 19 regular-season finale against Mississippi State. Drinkwitz confirmed after the 51-32 loss that a positive test forced an assistant coach to stay home, later confirmed as running backs coach Curtis Luper. After the game, the team returned to Columbia and underwent its standard round of weekly Sunday testing on Dec. 20.
In the meantime, before those test results came back, the team agreed to play Iowa in the Music City Bowl. The next day, Iowa announced it was shutting down all team activities for five days because of a high number of COVID cases within its program. Ferentz was among those who had tested positive.
On Monday, Mizzou’s test from Sunday produced “several” positive results, Drinkwitz said. Later in the week, the team allowed players to return home for Christmas, but did not send home any players who had tested positive for COVID.
The team returned to Columbia on Friday (Christmas Day) and underwent both rapid antigen tests and PCR (polymerise chain reaction) tests. The immediate results of the antigen tests produced several positive cases. Those people were isolated immediately. The team did not practice on Friday.
The team underwent another round of PCR tests on Saturday, followed by team meetings and practice. After the practice, the team learned of more positive test results. This was the first time, Drinkwitz said, the team’s test results came back with more than 10 positive cases, though he didn’t specify the number. At that point, the bowl game was in jeopardy. Once again, everyone who tested positive was isolated and everyone within the program was tested again. Those results came back Sunday. The team did not practice Sunday. By then, the team’s case numbers became too high to resume team activities.
“At that point it became a local county health officials and team doctors’ decision that we needed to pause for seven days to try to prevent the spread and prevent any more outbreak,” he said. “For us to try to travel this team to Nashville would put the public health at risk.”
Drinkwitz stands by his decision to give players the option to visit family for Christmas. Part of the Music City Bowl’s appeal was the Dec. 30 date that would allow players to return home for both Christmas and New Year’s before they’d have to return for the start of the spring semester in January.
“We allowed our team to travel home for the holidays after an extremely long season, which we started July 26 and played a game all the way up until December 19 and felt like it was in the best interest of our players’ mental health to travel home,” he said. “We didn't feel like it was a risk.”
“Our staff and players wanted to forge on,” he added. “We were committed to trying to do everything possible. This has nothing to do with total numbers, scholarship numbers, anything like that. This is a local county health and doctors’ decision that we posed a public health risk if we were to continue to practice and move forward.
“Whether or not it was because we let our guys go home for Christmas if you follow the science of COVID-19, I believe it says that it's going to be two to five days from exposure. So unless they were exposed on their first day at home or they encountered a very large viral load, I'm not sure that you can (know) where you got the virus from.”
For weeks, Drinkwitz has stressed the physical and emotional toll such a long season has taken on a team that’s been in Columbia since practices began in late July and was prohibited from visiting their families as part of COVID protocols.
“I'm not an epidemiologist, but what I do know about the virus, you can be exposed to the virus and depending on the viral load and your body's immunities, you may not begin shedding the virus or display symptoms or show up on a test for up to 14 days," he said. "So I don't think we could have done anything differently or weigh the options of players’ mental health any differently. We chose what to do. I chose what to do.
“If allowing our players who sacrificed so much throughout this season to play 10 games … if allowing them to go home for Christmas ultimately cost us the ability to play in a bowl game I'll live with that choice.”
Those who have tested positive within the program have experienced mild symptoms, Drinkwitz said, though he indicated some staff members have had slightly worse symptoms.
“That's probably the hardest part because their families are affected,” he said. “But we feel like everybody's going to be healthy and safe. We're monitoring all that very closely. But mostly loss of taste and smell is probably the number one symptom that players experience.”
At least four others who tested positive are asymptomatic, he said.
Friday’s explosion in downtown Nashville did not factor into Mizzou’s decision not to play in the bowl game, athletics director Jim Sterk said. He complimented Music City Bowl president and CEO Scott Ramsey for relaying updates about the situation.
“He was getting reports almost immediately from the metro police and from the FBI and just assurances that things were safe there … from the (Tennessee) Titans that their stadium was going to be safe and that Nashville was going to be safe. They had cordoned off six blocks or so but expected it to be lifted.”
The canceled bowl game means no more college games for Mizzou’s seniors who choose not to return next season for the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA. Running back Larry Rountree III, who has already committed to playing in the Senior Bowl, was 28 rushing yards from reaching 1,000 for the season. He won’t be back next year, but earlier in the day senior receiver KeKe Chism announced he’ll return to Mizzou for 2021. The graduate transfer ended the season as MU’s leading receiver with 35 catches for 458 yards.
“My message to Larry Rountree was I love him, I love his competitive spirit, love the way he left this program," Drinkwitz said. "He left it better than he found it, competed his butt off every day and was a joy to be around. He came in unheralded and left is the most productive running back in Mizzou history, which is a hell of accomplishment.”