Injuries continue to deplete Mizzou lineup

During the SEC Network broadcast of Tuesday’s game, analyst Andy Kennedy made an interesting comment, saying Martin told him Smith’s ankle injury was as bad as the injuries that sidelined Mark Smith and Tilmon. Asked about that comment Friday, Martin pushed back some.

“I'm not sure if that's necessarily the case,” he said. “Dru’s battling. You can see that out on the floor. That's understood. Mark obviously has a serious injury. Jermiah has a serious injury. Dru’s had surgery on his foot and obviously the ankle sprain. I forget what game that was, but that was understood. We kept them out of practice yesterday. We don’t do a lot this time of year anyway, but he practiced today and he'll be ready to go tomorrow.

"All guys’ (injuries), they’re all serious. Andy, when you watch practice, you watch guys on the floor, you might assume that they can play and do different things, but the other two guys, they’re legitimate (injuries). This time of year you’re never going to be 100 percent. You have to trust doctors and trainers whatever they say and you go from there.”

"Every team would like to have the so-called best players clicking on all cylinders to give yourself the best chance to win games," he added. "I think that's simply it. But it's not easy. You just you work toward it and put forth your best effort."