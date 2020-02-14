Injuries continue to deplete Mizzou lineup

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri’s Cuonzo Martin is starting to sound like a broken record. For the fourth time in the last five games, the Tigers will most likely be without Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon when they host No. 11 Auburn on Saturday, Martin said Friday.
“At least as far as I know,” Martin said. “I’m not 100 percent, but I don’t think they’ll play tomorrow.”
Smith has missed the last four games with a lower back injury, while Tilmon has missed 10 of the last 11 games with a stress fracture in his left foot. Mizzou (11-13, 3-8 SEC) and Auburn (22-2, 9-2) tip off at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.
After sitting out eight straight games, Tilmon played 12 minutes off the bench at Texas A&M on Feb. 4 and a few days later said he felt like his foot was around 80 percent recovered. Since making those comments last Friday, he’s yet to play a minute in a game.
Asked Friday if Tilmon suffered a setback after the A&M game, Martin said, “I assume so. I assume so, because he felt good in the game. That’s more his call. He felt good about it (at Texas A&M). After that he said he was a little sore and we went from there.”
They’re not the only Tigers dealing with an injury. Junior guard Dru Smith was clearly bothered by his sprained ankle in Tuesday’s loss at Louisiana State, an injury he appeared to first suffer in the second half at West Virginia last month. Martin decided to hold Smith out of Thursday’s practice but expects the team’s leading scorer to play Saturday.
During the SEC Network broadcast of Tuesday’s game, analyst Andy Kennedy made an interesting comment, saying Martin told him Smith’s ankle injury was as bad as the injuries that sidelined Mark Smith and Tilmon. Asked about that comment Friday, Martin pushed back some.
“I'm not sure if that's necessarily the case,” he said. “Dru’s battling. You can see that out on the floor. That's understood. Mark obviously has a serious injury. Jermiah has a serious injury. Dru’s had surgery on his foot and obviously the ankle sprain. I forget what game that was, but that was understood. We kept them out of practice yesterday. We don’t do a lot this time of year anyway, but he practiced today and he'll be ready to go tomorrow.
"All guys’ (injuries), they’re all serious. Andy, when you watch practice, you watch guys on the floor, you might assume that they can play and do different things, but the other two guys, they’re legitimate (injuries). This time of year you’re never going to be 100 percent. You have to trust doctors and trainers whatever they say and you go from there.”
"Every team would like to have the so-called best players clicking on all cylinders to give yourself the best chance to win games," he added. "I think that's simply it. But it's not easy. You just you work toward it and put forth your best effort."
Dru Smith had a series of foot, knee and heel injuries during his sophomore year at Evansville and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery midway through the season. He played a productive game Tuesday despite the pain, finishing with 20 points, four assists and three steals in 37 minutes.
In an interview Friday, Smith did his best to downplay the injury.
“I think I'm fine,” he said. “I think yesterday was just kind of to give me a little extra day of rest. I think everything's fine.”
“Honestly, (I) just try to play normal,” he added, “and just try not to worry about it. If it's gonna hurt, it's gonna hurt at the end of the day.”
A year ago teammates marveled at Smith’s maturity and talent during his NCAA-enforced sit-out year. His recent performance through the injury has made a stronger impression on those same teammates.
“Dru, he's a warrior,” Javon Pickett said.
“Dru’s one of the tougher players that I’ve ever played with,” Reed Nikko said. “Dru goes through a lot every day. You can see it just in his style of play. He wants to be in the paint. He wants to be at the basket. We have a lot of respect for what he's playing through right now.”
Auburn comes into Saturday’s game with its own major injury. Freshman forward Isaac Okoro, one of several All-SEC candidates for the Tigers, left Wednesday’s win over Alabama with a hamstring injury. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters on Friday that Okoro was questionable for Saturday’s game. The 6-foot-6 rookie averages 13.1 points per game and has reached double figures in 17 of 24 contests.