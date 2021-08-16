Injuries could test Mizzou's depth at wide receiver

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri’s wide receiver group was down two key players in Monday’s practice and could stay that way for a few more weeks, both at the slot position. Ja’Mori Maclin (Kirkwood) has a fractured forearm and will miss three to four weeks, while Mookie Cooper (Trinity Catholic) has a lower leg injury that will sideline him indefinitely.
MU coach Eli Drinkwitz is hopeful both could return in time for the Sept. 4 opener against Central Michigan.
Cooper, a first-year transfer from Ohio State, limped off the field during last Thursday’s scrimmage and didn’t return during the open portion of the practice.
“Don't know the timetable on that,” Drinkwitz said. “It could be from 10 days to 14 days, just depends on how he responds to treatment, how his body responds. Obviously with a speed guy like that it’s going to come down to him and pain tolerance. Both those guys have a really good grasp of the offense. So we anticipate, being positive, we're hoping that game week they'll be ready to roll. Don’t know that, but that’s kind of our mindset.
With both slot receivers unavailable for the time being, senior Barrett Banister figures to be the top option. Micah Wilson, a graduate senior, has shifted from outside receiver to the slot, Drinkwitz said. Also, in certain packages J.J. Hester is getting work in the slot.
TIGERS NAME THREE CAPTAINS
Mizzou announced team captains on Sunday, as voted by teammates: offensive guard Case Cook, quarterback Connor Bazelak and safety Martez Manuel. Cook is a two-time captain after earning the honor last season, too.
"It means a lot, especially this being the second time,” Cook said after Monday’s practice. “Like I've said before, and these guys probably know I wouldn't be anything without these guys, so for them to select me to be their leader and our captain it’s like the greatest honor in my mind that you can receive as a member of a team, especially a football team.”
Cook will be a three-year starter at right guard, while Bazelak and Manuel both became regular starters last year.
HONORING A.O.
Drinkwitz was coaching high school football in Arkansas in 2005 when Missouri linebacker Aaron O’Neal collapsed and died during a summer workout in Columbia, one of the darkest chapters in the program’s history. Like Drinkwitz, the rest of Mizzou’s current coaches were scattered across the country 16 years ago, but Drinkwitz is doing his part to make sure O’Neal’s story is remembered. The Tigers have carried on the tradition of giving a linebacker O’Neal’s No. 25 this year. Normally, a freshman is assigned No. 25 and wears it for the rest of his career, but this year it goes to graduate transfer Blaze Alldredge, who joined the team this summer from Rice.
“We absolutely honor and cherish the legacy of Aaron O'Neal and what happened to him and how the University of Missouri and his parents turned that into a legacy, obviously, with the implementation of the sickle cell testing that's mandated by the NCAA moving forward," Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz also noted the scholarship that O’Neal’s family established in his name at his alma mater, Parkway North, which went to current MU safety Jalani Williams a few years ago.
“Obviously, it means a lot to us as a university as a football program,” he said. “It traditionally goes to a linebacker or a linebacker from St. Louis. Obviously that doesn't happen all the time. So then it just went to who's the guy who can carry on the legacy and tradition of Aaron O’Neal and who would he be proud of to wearing that number?
“Blaze has come in and done a really nice job within the defense, within the team, representing the right way, having the right character and makeup, plays his butt off every single play. It's somebody that we'll all be proud of to represent number 25.
“So what we did was we actually presented the Aaron O’Neal story to the team and showed the team who he was and why it's significant and what it stands for and introduced Blaze Alldredge as the new number 25. He's going to do a great job of representing that legacy. And we'll all be proud of him for it.”
O-LINE COMES INTO FOCUS
Ten practices down with another 15 to go before the start of the season. Nearing the midway point, Mizzou is starting to settle on a starting five across the offensive line. Cook is a given at right guard. So is Mike Maietti at center. Xavier Delgado looks like the top choice at left guard, though Luke Griffin could be a factor. At the tackle positions, Hyrin White is competing with transfer Connor Wood on the right side, while Javon Foster seems to have the edge at left tackle over Zeke Powell, who missed Monday’s practice with a minor injury.
“I think those guys have done a nice job of handling the scheme and the volume of scheme that we put in and continue to progress every single day, working on their techniques and schemes,” Drinkwitz said. “Hyrin White has done a really nice job. Obviously he's had experience and then had to miss last year (with a shoulder injury) but took advantage of the spring and summer in the way he's worked out. He and Connor Wood are in a good battle right there. Connor has a lot of position flexibility, which is good for our offensive line. He could play a lot of different positions for us.
“On the left side, Javon Foster has really come back as a different person. I think he started in the South Carolina game last year and has really owned those performances and worked really hard in the weight room to improve and has done a nice job. Zeke Powell has been battling his butt off and getting dinged up a little bit on Saturday. So he wasn't out there today, but he'll be back on Wednesday. Then I'll tell you what, Connor Tollison has done a nice job playing left tackle and played a little center today. So don't count him out just yet, either.”