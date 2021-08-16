Injuries could test Mizzou's depth at wide receiver

O-LINE COMES INTO FOCUS

Ten practices down with another 15 to go before the start of the season. Nearing the midway point, Mizzou is starting to settle on a starting five across the offensive line. Cook is a given at right guard. So is Mike Maietti at center. Xavier Delgado looks like the top choice at left guard, though Luke Griffin could be a factor. At the tackle positions, Hyrin White is competing with transfer Connor Wood on the right side, while Javon Foster seems to have the edge at left tackle over Zeke Powell, who missed Monday’s practice with a minor injury.

“I think those guys have done a nice job of handling the scheme and the volume of scheme that we put in and continue to progress every single day, working on their techniques and schemes,” Drinkwitz said. “Hyrin White has done a really nice job. Obviously he's had experience and then had to miss last year (with a shoulder injury) but took advantage of the spring and summer in the way he's worked out. He and Connor Wood are in a good battle right there. Connor has a lot of position flexibility, which is good for our offensive line. He could play a lot of different positions for us.

“On the left side, Javon Foster has really come back as a different person. I think he started in the South Carolina game last year and has really owned those performances and worked really hard in the weight room to improve and has done a nice job. Zeke Powell has been battling his butt off and getting dinged up a little bit on Saturday. So he wasn't out there today, but he'll be back on Wednesday. Then I'll tell you what, Connor Tollison has done a nice job playing left tackle and played a little center today. So don't count him out just yet, either.”

