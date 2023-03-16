SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tre Gomillion’s day began with tears and ended with relief. The Missouri men's basketball senior guard, team captain and unofficial player/coach was the first Tiger on the court for pregame warm-ups Thursday more than an hour before tipoff at Golden 1 Center. But 40 minutes later in the locker room, he knew his nagging groin injury wasn’t going to cooperate enough for him to play in the NCAA Tournament game about to unfold.

“It was nobody else’s decision,” said Gomillion, who missed his third straight game and 10th overall this season “I felt it going through warm-ups. As soon as I felt it, the emotions took over, and I put my head down.”

As teammates lined up for shooting drills, Gomillion was the last Missouri player to emerge from the locker room, his eyes red and glazed over. He found a seat on the bench when one by one teammates came over and consoled their team leader.

“That’s the reason we keep winning,” he said, “because no matter what our guys are going to put our hands around each other. Them doing that allowed me to give my energy back to them during the game.”

Once the action tipped off against Utah State, Gomillion was another assistant on the sideline for Tigers coach Dennis Gates. He gave suggestions to Gates and the other coaches. When the staff huddled at the start of timeouts, Gomillion took over the whiteboard and talked strategy with the rest of the team.

“Without a doubt, he wants to be side by side with his teammates,” Gates said. “I had to have a real conversation with him in the locker room. I said, ‘If you're not playing, I need you involved, as involved as my staff members.’ You can see him walking up to me making suggestions. That's what I anticipate, and that's what I expect of him.”

A loss would have ended Gomillion’s college career and a four-year run alongside Gates that began at Cleveland State. Instead, the Tigers pulled away from the Aggies and assured themselves another game on the bracket, giving Gomillion 48 hours to prepare for another chance.

The Tigers (25-9) will play Princeton (21-12) in Saturday’s second round with tip time set for 5:10 p.m. St. Louis time on TNT.

“So grateful,” Gomillion said. “It was so hard coming into the game trying to get control of my emotions. It took me a minute to get out here because I felt so bad. But the guys put their arms around me and said, 'This one’s for (you.)' They did it themselves. I did nothing but tried to help them.”

“That's probably the biggest thing,” MU’s DeAndre Gholston said. “He deserves a chance to play and win a game here. And we want to give him that chance, allow him enough time to recover and get back and feel great.”

What’s the plan for the next two days?

“Rehab, rest and enjoy this with the guys,” he said, “and God willing it’ll feel good.”

Dennis Gates gets it done

It took Norm Stewart nine seasons to win his first NCAA Tournament game for Missouri. Two seasons for Quin Snyder. Mike Anderson, three seasons. Frank Haith, Kim Anderson and Cuonzo Martin never tasted March Madness success as Mizzou’s head coach.

For Gates, it took 40 minutes.

Stewart and Anderson also won their first NCAA Tournament games in 1976 and 2009, respectively, but neither did it during their debut season on the Tigers’ bench.

Close 1 of 22 Mizzou men's basketball coach Dennis Gates answers a question at a news conference introducing him in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility in Columbia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gates, his usually stoic self on the sideline, couldn’t conceal his emotions after his first NCAA Tournament victory as a head coach. In 2021, his Cleveland State team lost to Houston by 20 points in the first round.

“It's emotional for me. I actually cried. I'll be honest with you,” Gates said after Thursday’s win. “My college coach (Ben Braun), some of my teammates were here. My family's here. For me, it was emotional. More importantly, I think the first thing I said was, ‘Where's the radio? Put the song on.’ The song was ‘California Love’ by Tupac. That's what we were listening to.”

Gates had another reason to celebrate: Mizzou’s 25th win of the season triggered a $25,000 bonus payment as part of his contract. He earned a $25,000 bonus for making the NCAA Tournament and will earn another $25,000 if the Tigers beat Princeton on Saturday and advance to the Sweet 16.

Mizzou relishes underdog role

Missouri was a 1.5-point underdog at tip-off despite being the higher-seeded team in the matchup. The Tigers were well aware.

“All year,” point guard Nick Honor said. “We’ve embraced that every step of the way. We saw we were a underdogs before the game and all the different sports shows choosing us to lose. We remember everything. We remember everything people said in the preseason, during the season. But we’re going to use that chip every time we play.”

“That’s a great (Utah State) team over there,” Gholston said. “You can’t discredit them. But I just felt like that was the ultimate disrespect. Not saying they're bad, but we felt like we at least earned some respect. And we didn't get it yet.”

Tigers vs. Tigers

Saturday’s surprise matchup with Princeton will be Mizzou’s third all-time meeting with the Tigers from the Ivy League. Mizzou won the first meeting in 1957 and scored a second victory more recently in a game that will go down as a milestone moment in team history: Snyder earned his first Mizzou win when the Tigers beat Princeton on Nov. 13, 1999, at the NABC Classic in Syracuse.

Princeton’s surprise 59-55 win over Arizona was just the 11th victory for a No. 15 seed over the No. 2 seed since the tournament expanded to 64 teams. (The field is now at 68.) It’s also the third straight year a No. 2 seed has fallen to a No. 15 seed. St. Peters upended Kentucky last year, following Oral Roberts’ upset of Ohio State in 2021.

Of course, Mizzou was on the wrong end of one of those upsets, when Norfolk State stunned the Tigers in 2012, the same day No. 15 seed Lehigh beat No. 2 seed Duke.

“Missouri is really good, really good,” Princeton coach Mitch Henderson said. “They're playing great. We caught a little bit of the end of their game. It will be a fun challenge.”