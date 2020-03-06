It's always Father's Day when Reed Nikko takes the floor for Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Russ Nikko won’t be in the stands Saturday when his oldest boy plays his final game at Mizzou Arena. Instead, like he’s done before every game in four seasons at Missouri, Reed Nikko will look down at his No. 14 jersey and go through his pregame ritual during the opening notes of the national anthem.
“I always think about him, say thank you and ask him to watch over me,” Nikko said this week. “It's definitely the last thing I do literally before every game.”
There’s meaning behind the No. 14 he wears across his chest. That’s how old Reed was when Russ died suddenly on June 19, 2013. He was mowing the lawn at their home in Maple Grove, Minn., when his blood pressure plunged and never recovered. In an instant, two boys lost a dad. A wife lost a husband. A family changed forever.
“People say, ‘I don’t know how you got through it,’ but when you’re faced with something like that, you have no choice. You just do,” said Kris Nikko, Reed’s mom. “We leaned on each other a lot.”
Kris will be in Columbia on Saturday, along with younger brother Parker, when Nikko is honored before his final home game, the Tigers’ 1:30 p.m. tip-off against Alabama. In a twist nobody saw coming, Nikko has emerged from role player to starter this season, at times giving Cuonzo Martin a pivotal force in the pivot. He’s played the best basketball of his career leading up to Saturday’s regular-season finale, when more than 30 friends and family members will visit from Minnesota to celebrate the player teammates call “Big Sota.”
“It’s so nice to see him go out on a high note,” Kris said. “It’s a grind. It’s hard work. They work their tails off, whether they’re playing or not. He’s always gotten minutes, but it’s nice to see him rise to the occasion when his team needed him.”
There was a time seven years ago when Kris wasn’t sure her oldest son would return to the court. In June 2013, Nikko received his first scholarship offer from North Dakota. He’d be a sophomore in the fall and had yet to start for his high school’s varsity team but caught the North Dakota staff's attention at a camp on their campus.
But the very next day, a Wednesday afternoon, everything changed.
Russ had once been treated and medicated for a heart arrhythmia, Kris said. There’s a history of heart disease in his family, but he had shown no other signs of health problems before he collapsed that day in the Nikkos’ yard. A stranger found Russ and called 911. He died that day, only 48 years old. Reed was 14, Parker 11.
“There’s no manual,” Kris said. “There were certainly ups and downs to figure out how to get through it and, frankly, how to single-parent my way through it. … I had to play both sides now. It makes you appreciate how much your partner does and how you work together and play off each other. Everyone has their role in your family and when that balance gets upset you have to figure out how to go from four legs to three. Everything shifts. We managed, but with a lot of help.”
Nikko’s high school team had a tournament scheduled for that weekend at Northern Iowa University. Kris wasn’t sure if he’d want to play. Every spring, Russ had been the coach of Nikko’s youth team. He taught his boy the game. The sport was their bond.
Kris told Nikko he could take the summer off and pick up basketball in the fall. But he went to the tournament. He kept playing.
“Basketball was a respite for him,” Kris said. “It gave him something to focus on and work on so he could distract his mind from all the other stuff. Basketball was such a connection with his dad that it gave him an outlet for his emotions.”
Nikko didn’t make his first varsity start until later that fall — he recorded a triple-double in the season’s first game — but by then more college coaches started to notice the 6-10 shot-blocker.
“He was so impactful,” said Jared Martinson, Nikko’s closest friend since elementary school and his backup center in high school. “Starting in sixth grade and all the way through high school there was never a reason for him not to block a shot. … We could play aggressively on the perimeter defensively and he’d clean up everything in the middle.”
His first high-major conference offer came from Missouri coach Kim Anderson. Nikko committed to the Tigers as a senior, but before he’d leave home for Columbia, he underwent surgery on each of his hips to relieve pain he’d felt throughout his senior year. He didn’t tell the Mizzou staff he needed the procedures until after he signed his letter of intent. He took months to recover, and Nikko wishes now he would have redshirted his freshman year, especially after an ankle injury sidelined him for a long stretch.
After his freshman season Anderson was fired and replaced by Cuonzo Martin. Nikko wasn’t sure if he’d have a role under the new regime. He quickly got an answer.
“Coach Martin definitely never was one to play favorites,” he said. “He favored players that played hard.”
After two seasons at Mizzou as Jeremiah Tilmon’s backup, Nikko’s chance arrived in January when Tilmon suffered a stress fracture in his foot. After a rough performance at Kentucky on Jan. 4, assistant coach Chris Hollender challenged Nikko to lift his production to another level. The breakout came three weeks later when he scored a career-high 13 points and made the game-winning block against Georgia, after which Bulldogs coach Tom Crean raved about the senior center like he’d just watched Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game.
“You have to recruit the Reed Nikkos of the world,” Crean said, “because they don't grow on trees.”
The points kept coming and the wins followed. He scored 14 points in a road win at Vanderbilt. He scored 11 in an overtime win over Arkansas. He scored another 13 at LSU. As a starter, he’s averaging 7.6 points per game and shooting 60 percent from the floor.
“For me, just to know we can win games and be competitive with me in the starting lineup that was bigger for me than the fact I played a good game,” he said.
“He’s gotten time sporadically but nothing like he’s had this year,” said Martinson, who will be in Columbia for Saturday’s game. “I’m really excited that he gets some recognition after putting in all that work. It’s been a long journey.”
Once Tilmon’s foot recovered last week, Martin pulled Nikko aside and assured him he’d stay locked in the starting lineup. His biggest fan is 6-10 and gladly comes off the bench.
“I’m like, ‘Bro, I’ve got your back,’” Tilmon said. “‘You’ve got to live for this moment now. Don’t be looking like you’re the backup center anymore. This is your spot.’”
Before Saturday’s tip-off, Nikko will find his spot on the court alongside his teammates for one last national anthem at Mizzou Arena. Minnesota will be in the crowd and 14 will be on his chest, a reminder of the summer day when a boy had to become a man.
Reed knows Russ will be there, too.
“He really was the first one that believed in this dream for me, probably even before I did,” he said. “So just to go out there and do it for him, it’s amazing. Obviously, I would do anything to have him be here, but I know he's looking down on me.”