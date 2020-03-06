It's always Father's Day when Reed Nikko takes the floor for Mizzou

Nikko’s high school team had a tournament scheduled for that weekend at Northern Iowa University. Kris wasn’t sure if he’d want to play. Every spring, Russ had been the coach of Nikko’s youth team. He taught his boy the game. The sport was their bond.

Kris told Nikko he could take the summer off and pick up basketball in the fall. But he went to the tournament. He kept playing.

“Basketball was a respite for him,” Kris said. “It gave him something to focus on and work on so he could distract his mind from all the other stuff. Basketball was such a connection with his dad that it gave him an outlet for his emotions.”

Nikko didn’t make his first varsity start until later that fall — he recorded a triple-double in the season’s first game — but by then more college coaches started to notice the 6-10 shot-blocker.

“He was so impactful,” said Jared Martinson, Nikko’s closest friend since elementary school and his backup center in high school. “Starting in sixth grade and all the way through high school there was never a reason for him not to block a shot. … We could play aggressively on the perimeter defensively and he’d clean up everything in the middle.”