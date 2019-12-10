COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri officially has a new football coach.
The UM System Board of Curators voted unanimously Tuesday morning to approve the six-year $24 million contract for Eliah Drinkwitz in a closed executive session meeting in Columbia. MU did not release financial details of the contract Tuesday, but a university source confirmed the general terms Monday.
“Unanimous decision,” Board of Curators chairman Jon Sundvold said after the brief closed meeting. “We have a new coach.”
Drinkwitz, 36, went 12-1 at Appalachian State this season, his first year as a college head coach. He’s been an offensive coordinator and offensive assistant at North Carolina State, Boise State, Arkansas State, Auburn and Springdale, Ark., High School. The Alma, Ark., native has been part of FBS staffs for the last 10 years with those teams going 98-34 and 8-0 in bowl games. Appalachian State is playing Alabama-Birmingham in the Dec. 21 New Orleans Bowl, but Drinkwitz will not coach in that game.
All the major players at the university system and Columbia campus attended Tuesday's meeting at University Hall, including UM President Mun Choi, Chancellor Alexander Cartwright, athletics director Jim Sterk and Sundvold, plus several more curators.
Drinkwitz will be formally introduced at his news conference at the south end zone facility of Memorial Stadium at 10:45. The event, set for the Show-Me Club in the new facility, is open to the public.
"I can't wait for every Tiger to meet Eli," Sterk said in the team's news release. "He's a special guy who has a magnetic personality that people will appreciate and enjoy. I'm thrilled to have him here at Mizzou leading our program. He's got passion, a plan and a vision that will take this program to great heights. We went on a search looking for the right coach at a crucial time, and we found him."
"I'm excited for the opportunity of a lifetime to be the head football coach at Missouri," said Drinkwitz, who arrived in Columbia on Monday. "This is a special place with special people. I know this is the Show-Me State, and I'm fired up to show this state what our football program is going to be all about. My wife, Lindsey, and our four girls are excited to join the Columbia community and be a part of Mizzou."
After a clunky moment during the hiring process last week, when some curators were underwhelmed with some of Sterk's initial targets for the job, the university's leaders all expressed support for the athletics director in their released comments:
Sundvold: "This is a coach that brings a good combination of creativity and excitement to our football program. I'm excited about the future for our student-athletes in the football program. Jim and his staff made a great choice."
Choi: "We invest in excellence. This is not just about investing in athletics excellence, this is about investing in excellence for this university and the entire state. I'm also very appreciative of Jim Sterk's leadership throughout this process. He has our full support as we are very excited about the future of the MU athletic program."
Cartwright: "I am thrilled to welcome our new coach to Missouri's flagship university. It has been such a pleasure to get to know Coach Drinkwitz and his family, and I look forward to seeing the passion, integrity and enthusiasm he will bring to our football program. Thank you and congratulations to Jim Sterk and his team for their work throughout this process. I am truly looking forward to the future of Mizzou football, as should all Missourians."
