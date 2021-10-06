'It's a robbery.' 31 years ago, Colorado beat Mizzou on a 5th down

That should have been fourth down, but the down marker on the sideline showed only third down. The Buffs lined up one more time and Johnson scored on a quarterback keeper to his right.

Or did he?

''They didn't even score on the fifth [play], '' Missouri defensive coordinator Michael Church said. ''When we see the film, we'll see that he did not cross the goal line.''

Mizzou defensive end Rick Lyle added, ''It looked like he was down and the ref took a while to call it.''

But it went down as a touchdown and the Buffaloes for the sixth game in a row had played a game that went down to the final possession.

About 20 minutes expired between Johnson's disputed touchdown and the game's end, as coaches and officials discussed the fifth-down controversy.

Most of the Missouri team left the field, only to return and defend an extra point try. That play had to be run, because blocked extra points can be returned to the end zone for two points. Had Missouri accomplished that, the game would have ended in a 33-33 tie.

Instead of lining up for a kick, the Buffaloes lined up as if they were going for two. But Johnson simply fell on the ball and the game was over.